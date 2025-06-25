Bowman Awarded Phase II Geospatial Assignment for Large-Scale Federal Project

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, was awarded a continuation contract to provide aerial acquisition and orthoimagery services under a new Phase II contract for the National Resource Inventory (NRI) program. The work is to be performed under contract with the Farm Production and Conservation of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA-FPAC). Building on the completion of the initial task order in 2024, Bowman is supporting most of the program’s data collection efforts covering roughly 11.2 million acres across the United States.

The USDA’s NRI program assesses the status, condition and trends of land, soil, water and related natural resources nationwide. This year, the program will survey approximately 70,000 sites averaging 160 acres per site. This win builds on Bowman’s decades long history of supporting the USDA, the NRI and other related initiatives.

“Continued engagement with NRI and other agencies reflects the success of our strategy to build multi-year federal revenue streams that scale our geospatial technology offerings,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Our history of long-standing client relationships, advanced high resolution aerial image capture and efficient large-scale data processing position us to win large-scale assignments, build reliable reoccurring sources of revenue and deliver consistent value to our agency partners and our shareholders.”

Bowman’s proprietary sensor technologies and processing techniques have significantly improved capture rates, image resolution and delivery timelines and greatly enhanced the efficiency and reliability of data delivery for the USDA NRI program. These advancements, developed over time, have uniquely enabled Bowman to meet the large-scale demands of the contract while improving the cost-effectiveness of geospatial-focused work across its portfolio.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

