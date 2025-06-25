Latin America Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Market to Grow by 13% - Competitive Landscape in Latin America Is Fragmented But Consolidating Around Platforms and Retail Anchors

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recommerce market in Latin America is expected to grow by 15.5% on annual basis to reach US$11.4 billion in 2025.



The recommerce market in the region experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 19.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 09.9 billion to approximately USD 18.6 billion.

Latin America's recommerce market is taking shape through a mix of informal consumer-to-consumer resale and formal marketplace-led initiatives. Growth is being driven by economic constraints, digital penetration, and the increasing role of regional platforms. The landscape remains fragmented but shows signs of consolidation around major e-commerce players and mobile-first resale models.



Latin America's recommerce sector is evolving from fragmented peer-based exchanges into platform-enabled, logistics-integrated business models. With economic necessity and mobile commerce as strong enablers, the next phase will focus on formalizing recommerce through infrastructure, brand partnerships, and regional e-commerce platforms.

Latin America's recommerce competition is segmented across informal peer-to-peer activity, generalist marketplaces, retail-led trade-in models, and specialized refurbishment startups. While many transactions still happen through unstructured channels, the emergence of formal players is beginning to reshape the competitive map - especially in electronics and fashion.



While informal resale dominates in terms of transaction volume, formal recommerce in Latin America is becoming viable through platform consolidation, refurbished electronics, and fashion recommerce. As retail and marketplace leaders expand vertically, they are likely to shape the next phase of regional competition by embedding recommerce into broader consumer value chains.

This regional report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market Latin America, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



A bundled offering provides detailed 6 reports (258 tables and 348 charts), covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

Key Insights

Mobile-Led Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) Resale Is the Dominant Recommerce Channel

C2C resale via mobile apps and social commerce platforms is the most prevalent form of recommerce in Latin America. Platforms like OLX (active in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) and Facebook Marketplace dominate informal trade across product categories including electronics, fashion, and furniture.

A combination of low disposable income, high smartphone penetration, and trust in peer-based networks fuels this trend. Many consumers rely on resale for affordability and access to goods amid inflationary pressures.

C2C resale will remain dominant, but formalization will increase through in-app payment, logistics integration, and platform verification features.

Refurbished Electronics Are Scaling Through Retail-Led and Platform Models

Platforms like Trocafone (Brazil) and Redi (Mexico) specialize in refurbished smartphone resale. Retailers such as Grupo BGH (Argentina) and Coppel (Mexico) have launched in-house programs for trade-in and resale of consumer electronics.

Smartphone replacement cycles, rising electronics prices, and growing acceptance of used devices are encouraging organized refurbishment. Regional e-commerce giants like

Mercado Libre are enabling recommerce through their refurb categories

Electronics recommerce will see greater investment in diagnostics, warranty services, and OEM trade-in partnerships, especially in Brazil and Mexico.

Fashion Recommerce Is Emerging via Niche Platforms and Department Store Trials

Platforms like GoTrendier (Mexico, Colombia) and Renner's pilot resale program (Brazil) indicate growing brand-led and third-party fashion recommerce. These models focus on curated resale with quality control and logistics support.

Younger demographics, fast fashion cycles, and rising interest in sustainable fashion are key drivers. Social media and influencer-based marketing also help fuel adoption.

Growth in mid-tier branded resale will accelerate, with more fashion retailers launching pilot programs across urban centers in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

Marketplace Ecosystems Are Embedding Recommerce Vertically

Mercado Libre is integrating recommerce features across its core marketplace, enabling trade-in, resale, and refurbished goods under verified seller programs. Similarly, Magalu (Brazil) is experimenting with secondhand electronics and appliance resale via its logistics network.

Marketplaces have access to trust infrastructure - payments, logistics, customer accounts - which gives them an edge in structuring informal resale behaviors into formalized, revenue-generating offerings.

Expect deeper verticalization in fashion and electronics, with marketplace-led recommerce becoming a core monetization channel alongside new product sales.

Infrastructure and Trust Remain Barriers to Scale

Despite growth, recommerce in Latin America faces operational gaps in reverse logistics, fraud prevention, and verification. Many C2C users avoid shipping and rely on hyperlocal or in-person exchanges.

Logistics fragmentation, lack of buyer/seller protection, and weak aftersales infrastructure restrict formal scale. This has created a gap between volume and value in the region's recommerce market.

Logistics and verification startups will emerge to fill this infrastructure gap. Platforms that integrate escrow payments, repair grading, and delivery will have long-term advantage.

Competitive Landscape in Latin America Is Fragmented But Consolidating Around Platforms and Retail Anchors

Electronics and fashion will remain the anchor verticals for formal recommerce growth. Mobile device resale will lead adoption, followed by managed resale in apparel.

Trust infrastructure - payments, shipping, warranties - will be key competitive differentiators as informal users shift to structured resale.

Retailers will formalize recommerce operations further, especially as ESG and sustainability-linked funding incentives emerge across Mexico, Chile, and Brazil.

Electronics Recommerce Is Anchored by Platform Scale and OEM Alignment

Trocafone (Brazil) has scaled operations by partnering with telecom providers like TIM and Vivo, offering consumers certified pre-owned smartphones with warranties. It controls grading, testing, and logistics across its value chain.

Redi (Mexico) focuses on centralized testing, repair, and distribution of refurbished smartphones. It partners with marketplaces and financial institutions to scale trust-backed resale.

Mercado Libre's Refurbished Category enables certified resale across Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Verified seller programs and fulfillment integration help drive platform-led trust.

Magalu (Brazil) is embedding recommerce into its core retail model by enabling appliance and electronics take-back and resale, leveraging its physical store footprint and warehousing.

Fashion Recommerce Is Emerging Through Platform-Niche Consolidation and Retail Pilots

GoTrendier, operating in Mexico and Colombia, is building a scalable peer-to-peer model with quality controls, content moderation, and logistics integrations. It's increasingly partnering with micro-influencers to scale demand.

Renner (Brazil) piloted a fashion recommerce program in-store, offering store credits for clothing returns. This strategy aims to blend resale with customer loyalty.

Repassa (Brazil), acquired by Netshoes, offers a managed service model for secondhand fashion, including clothing pickup, photography, and resale on behalf of sellers.

Generalist Marketplaces Dominate in Volume but Face Formalization Pressure

OLX remains the largest C2C classifieds platform across Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. However, its limited trust mechanisms, shipping support, and buyer protection constrain value-added recommerce at scale.

Facebook Marketplace drives volume in informal categories like furniture, tools, and children's goods, but still lacks embedded trust and logistics infrastructure.

Retailers and Marketplaces Are Advancing Trade-In and Refurb Strategies

Grupo BGH (Argentina) and Coppel (Mexico) are deploying in-house trade-in for smartphones and appliances. These retailers are integrating collection and resale into broader service offerings.

Mercado Libre is expanding vertically into recommerce by creating certified seller tiers, offering consumer financing options for used goods, and exploring circular supply partnerships.

