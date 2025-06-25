Alectra Inc. recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. is ranked among Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2025 by Corporate Knights, marking its seventh consecutive year on the list. Alectra placed second among transmission and distribution utilities and 11th overall in the annual ranking.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens list evaluates companies across up to 25 ESG indicators—ranging from carbon emissions and clean revenue to diversity and governance.

“Being named one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens for the seventh year in a row is an incredible honour,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “This recognition affirms Alectra’s ongoing commitment to making a measurable, positive contribution to the environment, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

On June 13, Alectra released its Environmental, Social, and Governance report titled “Discovering the Possibilities”, showcasing significant progress toward its long-term sustainability goals while continuing to deliver reliable, affordable energy services to more than one million homes and businesses across Ontario.

Key achievements include:

GHG Emissions Reduction : achieved a 21.1 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2023.

: achieved a 21.1 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2023. Grid Modernization : Invested $460 million in grid renewal and replacement projects to modernize the electricity grid.

: Invested $460 million in grid renewal and replacement projects to modernize the electricity grid. Community Investments: Allocated $1.39 million through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program, supporting over 150 local health, housing and food security initiatives.



For more information on the full methodology behind the Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, please visit https://www.corporateknights.com/issues/2025-06-best-50-issue/these-50-canadian-corporations-are-carving-out-a-more-sustainable-future/.

For information on Alectra’s commitment to sustainability visit Alectra’s 2024 Sustainability Report here: alectra.com/annual-sustainability-report.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d05ed8e2-7d95-47b5-8b5b-afc27918e4d3