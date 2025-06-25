Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson increases holding above 5 million shares

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


 

Non-Executive Vice Chairman and Board member of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 300,000 shares at $2.72 per share. He is now holding 5,050,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,900,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

