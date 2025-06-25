Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Opportunities, Sector-specific Growth, Digital Trends, and Consumer Behavior

Thailand's recommerce market is set to grow annually by 14.5%, reaching $1.79 billion by 2025. From 2020-2024, it saw a 17.8% CAGR, with forecasts predicting a 12.2% CAGR from 2025-2029.

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recommerce market in Thailand is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 14.5% annual increase to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2025. During the 2020-2024 period, the market demonstrated robust expansion, achieving a remarkable CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trend is expected to persist, as the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2029, culminating in an estimated market value of USD 2.84 billion by 2029.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, examining market opportunities and risks across various consumer segments, including peer-to-peer and business-led resale. It covers product categories, sales channels, and resale formats, supported by more than 60 KPIs at the country level, providing a thorough understanding of market dynamics.

The report delves into market dynamics segmented by recommerce channels such as C2C, B2C, and trade-in programs; sales models like resale, rental, and refurbishment; platform types including generalist and vertical-specific; digital engagement through apps, websites, and social media; and retail categories ranging from electronics and apparel to home goods. It also offers insights into consumer behavior, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts, focusing on transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis
  • Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

  • Retail Shopping
  • Home Improvement
  • Other Sectors

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

  • Apparel & Accessories
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Home Appliances
  • Home Decor & Essentials
  • Books, Toys & Hobbies
  • Automotive Parts & Accessories
  • Sports & Fitness Equipment
  • Other Product Categories

Thailand Recommerce by Channel

  • Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
  • Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
  • Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Thailand Recommerce by Sales Model

  • Resale
  • Rental
  • Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Thailand Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

  • Website-Based Resale
  • App-Based Resale
  • Social Media Driven Resale

Thailand Recommerce by Platform Type

  • Generalist Marketplaces
  • Vertical-Specific Platforms

Thailand Recommerce by Device and OS

  • Mobile vs Desktop
  • Android, iOS

Thailand Recommerce by City Tier

  • Tier 1 Cities
  • Tier 2 Cities
  • Tier 3 Cities

Thailand Recommerce by Payment Instrument

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallets
  • Other Digital Payments
  • Cash

Thailand Recommerce Market Share Analysis

  • Market Share by Key Players
  • Competitive Landscape Overview

Thailand Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

  • Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Understand business models used by key players to navigate the future direction of the recommerce market.
  • In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement.
  • Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value to quantify market opportunities.
  • Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading players using market share data across categories and channels.
  • Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels and track consumer activity to align digital strategies.
  • Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age, income, and gender.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages83
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$2.84 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.2%
Regions CoveredThailand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwt8vv

