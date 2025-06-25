Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Opportunities, Sector-specific Growth, Digital Trends, and Consumer Behavior

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The recommerce market in Thailand is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 14.5% annual increase to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2025. During the 2020-2024 period, the market demonstrated robust expansion, achieving a remarkable CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trend is expected to persist, as the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2029, culminating in an estimated market value of USD 2.84 billion by 2029.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, examining market opportunities and risks across various consumer segments, including peer-to-peer and business-led resale. It covers product categories, sales channels, and resale formats, supported by more than 60 KPIs at the country level, providing a thorough understanding of market dynamics.

The report delves into market dynamics segmented by recommerce channels such as C2C, B2C, and trade-in programs; sales models like resale, rental, and refurbishment; platform types including generalist and vertical-specific; digital engagement through apps, websites, and social media; and retail categories ranging from electronics and apparel to home goods. It also offers insights into consumer behavior, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts, focusing on transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Other Sectors

Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment

Other Product Categories

Thailand Recommerce by Channel

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Thailand Recommerce by Sales Model

Resale

Rental

Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Thailand Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale

Social Media Driven Resale

Thailand Recommerce by Platform Type

Generalist Marketplaces

Vertical-Specific Platforms

Thailand Recommerce by Device and OS

Mobile vs Desktop

Android, iOS

Thailand Recommerce by City Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Thailand Recommerce by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments

Cash

Thailand Recommerce Market Share Analysis

Market Share by Key Players

Competitive Landscape Overview

Thailand Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Understand business models used by key players to navigate the future direction of the recommerce market.

In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement.

Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value to quantify market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading players using market share data across categories and channels.

Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels and track consumer activity to align digital strategies.

Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age, income, and gender.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Thailand

