Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Opportunities, Sector-specific Growth, Digital Trends, and Consumer Behavior

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recommerce market in Thailand is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 14.5% annual increase to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2025. During the 2020-2024 period, the market demonstrated robust expansion, achieving a remarkable CAGR of 17.8%. This upward trend is expected to persist, as the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2029, culminating in an estimated market value of USD 2.84 billion by 2029.
This comprehensive report offers a detailed, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, examining market opportunities and risks across various consumer segments, including peer-to-peer and business-led resale. It covers product categories, sales channels, and resale formats, supported by more than 60 KPIs at the country level, providing a thorough understanding of market dynamics.
The report delves into market dynamics segmented by recommerce channels such as C2C, B2C, and trade-in programs; sales models like resale, rental, and refurbishment; platform types including generalist and vertical-specific; digital engagement through apps, websites, and social media; and retail categories ranging from electronics and apparel to home goods. It also offers insights into consumer behavior, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the recommerce market in Thailand, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts, focusing on transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.
Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis
- Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector
- Retail Shopping
- Home Improvement
- Other Sectors
Thailand Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category
- Apparel & Accessories
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Home Decor & Essentials
- Books, Toys & Hobbies
- Automotive Parts & Accessories
- Sports & Fitness Equipment
- Other Product Categories
Thailand Recommerce by Channel
- Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
- Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs
Thailand Recommerce by Sales Model
- Resale
- Rental
- Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned
Thailand Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel
- Website-Based Resale
- App-Based Resale
- Social Media Driven Resale
Thailand Recommerce by Platform Type
- Generalist Marketplaces
- Vertical-Specific Platforms
Thailand Recommerce by Device and OS
- Mobile vs Desktop
- Android, iOS
Thailand Recommerce by City Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Thailand Recommerce by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallets
- Other Digital Payments
- Cash
Thailand Recommerce Market Share Analysis
- Market Share by Key Players
- Competitive Landscape Overview
Thailand Recommerce by Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
Reasons to buy
- Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Understand business models used by key players to navigate the future direction of the recommerce market.
- In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement.
- Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value to quantify market opportunities.
- Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading players using market share data across categories and channels.
- Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels and track consumer activity to align digital strategies.
- Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age, income, and gender.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.2%
|Regions Covered
|Thailand
