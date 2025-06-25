EKA Announces Kellie Hawkins as New Managing Partner, Ushering in the Next Era of Leadership

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKA, Southern California's premier public affairs and strategic communications firm, proudly announces the selection of Kellie Hawkins as its next Managing Partner, effective July 1, 2025. Her unanimous selection marks a major milestone in the firm’s evolution and underscores its continued commitment to leadership excellence, innovation, and delivering results that matter to clients.

Hawkins, who currently leads EKA's Health and Social Service Practice, brings more than two decades of experience across the public and private sectors. Widely respected for her strategic insight, collaborative leadership, and trusted counsel, Hawkins has been instrumental in advancing client priorities on some of the most complex and consequential issues facing communities today. As Managing Partner, she will guide EKA into its next phase of growth, aligning the firm’s values with the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

“Kellie has long been one of the smartest, most strategic people I’ve worked alongside, and I have been lucky to call her a partner and friend,” said current Managing Partner Matt Knabe. “She brings an extraordinary mix of government experience, political savvy, and calm leadership to the role. EKA’s management is in great hands.”

Kellie takes over the Managing Partner role from Matt Knabe, who, as a firm co-founder, will remain on as a partner and trusted advisor as the firm’s leadership transitions to the next chapter.

“Under Matt’s leadership as Managing Partner, EKA expanded its reach, deepened its influence, and solidified its position as Southern California’s top public affairs and strategic communications firm,” said Kellie Hawkins, who is taking over. “His vision, integrity, and ability to bring together talented professionals have laid the foundation for the firm’s continued growth. We thank him for his efforts.”

“I am honored to step into this role at such a significant moment in EKA’s journey,” said Hawkins. “This firm has long stood at the intersection of policy, communication, and advocacy. I look forward to continuing our legacy of trusted leadership while cultivating new ways to serve our clients, support our people, and strengthen our communities.”

Before joining EKA, Hawkins served as Chief Operating Officer of the National Health Foundation, advised senior officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and held key roles in the administration of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Her early career began in epidemiology at the L.A. County Department of Health Services, grounding her in evidence-based service and public accountability.

A native Angeleno, Hawkins holds degrees from Howard University and the University of Southern California’s Master of Public Health program. She is an American Marshall Memorial Fellow and alumna of the Coro Health Leadership Program. She currently serves on the boards of Coro Southern California, CicLAvia, and Climate Resolve.

EKA’s announcement reaffirms the firm’s deep bench of talent, long-standing commitment to leadership development, and its reputation as a trusted advisor to clients navigating today’s most urgent policy and communications challenges.

About EKA – EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in public affairs, government advocacy, reputation management, crisis communications, and litigation support. With a deep bench of experienced professionals and a client roster that includes leading corporations, public agencies, and advocacy groups, EKA continues to set the standard for excellence in strategic counsel. Learn more at www.ekapr.com.

Media Contact: Eric@ekapr.com