BMC Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that BMC , a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, has been selected as winner of the “Conversational AI Innovation Award” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the BMC AMI Assistant.

BMC AMI Assistant delivers human-like, back-and-forth conversational AI that goes far beyond static automation or one-way scripts. Integrated directly into BMC AMI solutions, it provides contextual guidance for mainframe professionals to troubleshoot issues, explain unfamiliar code, and receive clear, actionable next steps—all in everyday language. By combining generative AI with a centralized knowledge hub, the BMC AMI Assistant makes trusted, institutional knowledge instantly accessible and preserves it for future experts—simplifying complex tasks and accelerating mainframe transformation.

“We’re honored to receive the Conversational AI Innovation Award from AI Breakthrough,” said Priya Doty, vice president of solutions marketing, BMC. “This recognition underscores our commitment to helping organizations simplify and modernize their mainframe environments. BMC AMI Assistant does more than automate answers—with conversational AI it empowers every user to work smarter, solve problems faster, and stay ahead in a complex world. It’s Mainframe Simplified.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“While we’re in a pivotal moment for the mainframe with organizations scaling workloads and looking to modernize the way they work, mainframe professionals struggle with searching through extensive documentation for relevant, actionable insights,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “By automating tasks, providing real-time insights, and offering actionable recommendations, BMC AMI Assistant addresses this issue head on. BMC’s breakthrough solution helps bridge knowledge gaps in mainframe expertise, simplifies mainframe management and eases the burden of managing increasingly complex workloads. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire BMC team for their well-deserved 2025 AI Breakthrough Award.”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.