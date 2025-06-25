Messagepoint Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange Named “AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year” In 2025 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Messagepoint’s Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange has been named “AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

The Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange from Messagepoint is a breakthrough verticalized SaaS solution designed to support Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) in preparing health plan materials. The solution leverages Messagepoint’s no-code content authoring hub to automate and streamline the preparation of complex, regulated documents such as Annual Notice of Change (ANOC), Evidence of Coverage (EOC), Summary of Benefits (SB), and other mandated plan documents to support the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) while also ensuring accuracy and timely distribution.

Messagepoint has recently introduced AI capabilities that deliver unmatched speed, efficiency, and accuracy when translating AEP materials. Generative AI enables accurate translations into 60+ languages up to 20 times faster than human workflows. Users can also incorporate glossaries to ensure translations align with their corporate and industry terminology. Additional AI-powered translation accuracy checks and dashboards ensure semantic meaning and structure remain consistent across translated content.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by AI Breakthrough for our Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange. Our AI-powered translation capabilities enable these complex materials to be completed faster, more affordably and with greater accuracy than ever before,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. “Our continued focus on innovation has led us to be first to market with a number of AI-based solutions for content analysis, migration, optimization, and translation - all through our proprietary AI engine. We look forward to bringing forward even more innovative capabilities in future releases.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“Messagepoint's Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange is an AI-powered innovation that is producing clear real-world impact. Medicare Advantage Organizations face tight timeframes during Annual Enrollment to generate documents for each of their plans based on CMS model documents. Factor in translation, and it’s a slow, costly, error-prone and time-consuming process,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Messagepoint’s purpose-built solution for this important segment utilizes cutting-edge AI and NLP capabilities that ease challenges associated with managing these complex member materials. We’re proud to award Messagepoint with ‘AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year!’”

Messagepoint’s AI-powered translation accuracy checks apply a structured, multi-layered approach combining leading LLMs, internally developed algorithms, and engineered prompts specifically designed for accuracy assessment. This model validates semantic meaning, structure, formatting, and variable content to reduce review time while improving quality.

Translation and accuracy analysis can occur at the content fragment or document level, or across an entire library of communications. A dashboard highlights which communications have issues and details their nature. In addition, built-in workflow management tracks what needs to be translated, what’s been completed, by whom (AI or human), and when for full visibility, control and seamless integration with internal or third party resources and systems.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.