Shaping the Future of Senior Care: ShiftKey and OnShift’s Latest Research Uncovers Key Workforce Trends

DALLAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftKey , a technology company transforming healthcare by advancing empowered work, and OnShift , a ShiftKey brand, today announced the results from their annual “Senior Care Survey Report: Workforce 360.” The report highlights key workforce trends shaping the future of senior care, including increased demand, continuing workforce shortages and concerning levels of healthcare worker burnout.

The data was gathered collaboratively via a first-party research survey targeting three audiences: senior care leaders, senior care employees and senior care independent professionals. Over 4,700 individuals actively engaged in the field provided insights on industry sentiment, operational challenges, workforce dynamics and overall outlooks on the future of senior care.

The report covers a range of industry insights, from technology trends to perks employees want that they’re not being offered. These insights point to the need for better communication between senior care leaders and their direct care workforces. They also highlight a chronic industry issue: A staggering 57% of employees name burnout and stress among their top three reasons for considering a career change. This can only be solved by increasing the number of nursing professionals in the field, whether as employees or independent professionals.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm on healthcare worker burnout for years, especially in relation to chronic workforce shortages and the lack of flexibility most healthcare professionals are afforded,” said Regan Parker, Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer at ShiftKey. “This research underscores a need to support all direct care workers so they can continue to care for the most vulnerable among us."

Highlights from the report

Workforce shortages continue to plague the industry: 78% of senior care leaders name it as a top challenge.

78% of senior care leaders name it as a top challenge. All segments agree that demand is increasing: 67% percent of leaders, 69% of employees and 67% of independent professionals.

67% percent of leaders, 69% of employees and 67% of independent professionals. Increased hiring doesn't necessarily translate to retention: 70% of senior care leaders say CNAs are the most difficult to retain, followed by LPNs/LVNs (40%) and RNs and (37%).

70% of senior care leaders say CNAs are the most difficult to retain, followed by LPNs/LVNs (40%) and RNs and (37%). Communication between leaders and employees needs improvement: There are significant discrepancies between the perks leaders are offering and what employees want. For example, 39% of employees wish their employers offered mental health support, but only 28% of leaders say they provide it.

There are significant discrepancies between the perks leaders are offering and what employees want. For example, 39% of employees wish their employers offered mental health support, but only 28% of leaders say they provide it. Technology adoption will likely be high across all segments: 56% of senior care employees are excited about trying new technology, and leaders plan to invest in employee feedback/communication tools and workforce management/scheduling technology this year.

56% of senior care employees are excited about trying new technology, and leaders plan to invest in employee feedback/communication tools and workforce management/scheduling technology this year. The majority of senior care employees (59%) will stay in the industry long term, but a significant minority (41%) plan to leave.

Most healthcare professionals stay in the industry because they have a passion for helping others: 89% of employees and 96% of independent professionals.



“We’re proud to offer tools and technology that enable long-term care facilities to redefine the workforce experience,” said ShiftKey CEO Mike Vitek. “We hope our latest research will help senior care leaders and workers build a shared understanding so they can work together to solve the industry’s existential problems.”

