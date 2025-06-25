Integreon’s CyberHawk-AI Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Integreon , a leading global provider of tech-enabled legal, creative, and business solutions, has been selected as winner of the “IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes the groundbreaking innovation of Integreon’s CyberHawk-AI solution.

Designed to transform the traditionally manual, error-prone data mining process associated with Cyber Incident Response (CIR), CyberHawk-AI delivers a powerful combination of speed, scalability, and contextual precision and sets a new standard for AI in incident response operations. Enabled by CyberHawk-AI, Integreon offers a comprehensive data mining and review solution that combines tech-enabled processes, experienced resources, and a scalable delivery platform to handle large, complex projects.

Purpose-built for agility, scale, and precision, CyberHawk-AI combines fine-tuned Large Language Models (LLMs) with domain-specific machine learning to deliver rapid, contextual document processing – no matter the format or complexity. Whether it's extracting PII/PHI from PDFs, mapping entity relationships in emails, or parsing XML files, CyberHawk-AI adapts to structured and unstructured data with minimal retraining.

LLM-powered document understanding allows CyberHawk-AI to accurately extract and contextualize sensitive data across diverse formats without relying on rigid templates. New data points and regulatory changes can be incorporated, supporting adaptation to evolving threats and compliance requirements.

Quantifiable outcomes include 80% reductions in turnaround time for initial reviews and 90%+ accuracy in PII/PHI data extraction. This tech-enabled process is combined with quality checks conducted by our team of subject matter experts. Teams leveraging CyberHawk-AI saw dramatic reduction in false positives and the ability to scale across industries and document types.

“Rapid response and accuracy are non-negotiable in the high-stakes landscape of cyber incident response. CyberHawk-AI delivers on the promise of intelligent automation, grounded in real-world results and enterprise-grade reliability, ” said Subroto Mukerji, CEO of Integreon. “We’re grateful for this award from AI Breakthrough and take pride in knowing our solution proves that with the right combination of technology, oversight, and domain knowledge, AI technology can drive not just efficiency, but transformation.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“CyberHawk-AI is not just a processing engine, it’s an intelligent partner in CIR, capable of adapting to any client, regulation, or threat vector,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Integreon applies LLMs strategically. By transforming the traditionally manual, error-prone CIR process, CyberHawk-AI delivers a powerful combination of speed, scalability, and contextual precision and sets a new standard for AI in incident response operations. We’re pleased to award Integreon with ‘IDP Solution of the Year!’”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company’s 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.