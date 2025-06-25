DALLAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Elara Caring Appoints Ananth Mohan As Chief Executive Officer

Elara Caring , a leading national provider of home-based care, today announced that Ananth Mohan , the company’s former Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Scott Powers, who is leaving the company after nearly six years as CEO.

Under Powers’ leadership, Elara Caring evolved into one of the most trusted and integrated providers of high-acuity care in the home. He helped unite the organization under a shared mission, strengthened its infrastructure, and led significant growth across clinical and non-clinical services, technology, and talent. His tenure has been marked by a deep commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care wherever people call home.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Elara through a period of meaningful growth and impact,” said Powers. “I have every confidence that Ananth will build on this momentum and continue to advance Elara’s mission with vision and heart.”

“Scott helped lay the foundation for the Elara we are today—strong, united, and purpose-driven,” said Mohan. “I’m honored to step into this role and accelerate our growth and expand and enhance the impact of our life-changing mission.”

Mohan brings more than two decades of experience leading complex healthcare organizations and has served as Elara Caring’s Chief Operating Officer since 2021. In that role, he led Elara’s business units and played a critical role in enterprise-wide transformation, working closely with clinical teams, operational leaders, and partners to drive performance and expand access to care.

“We’re entering an exciting new chapter—one that builds on our strengths and positions us for continued innovation and growth,” Mohan added. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional care in the home, supporting our team members, and ensuring a more connected experience across the full spectrum of our services—from skilled home health and hospice to behavioral health and personal care services.”

At the core of Elara Caring’s strategy is a simple but powerful belief: the home is where healing happens. The company is committed to expanding its footprint, scaling integrated services, and continuing to invest in technologies that empower its teams and improve patient outcomes.

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring is among the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, value-based home care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health, and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 18 states, it serves more than 60,000 patients and clients daily across 200 locations. At Elara, care is delivered by skilled, compassionate professionals dedicated to supporting patients with expertise and empathy. Through care innovation and a commitment to excellence, Elara ensures patients receive the right care when and where they need it most.