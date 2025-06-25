Fountainful Selected by Sculpture Garden for Long-term Bench Installation

ROCKWALL, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “When SFSG shared their plans with us to replace aging wooden benches with a more permanent style, we were so excited to help identify potential models from our collection,” said Donna Shatter, one of Fountainful’s Managing Partners. “Their favorite has been the Timber bench – a lovely garden ornament built from cast stone concrete.”

The 412-pound Timber Garden Bench has a rustic farmhouse aesthetic and is designed to resemble gnarled wood. Individually hand built by artisans at Massarelli’s, a Timber bench can take 3-4 weeks to complete and can be finished in a color stain from the available palette or left as natural concrete.

Timber Concrete Bench from Fountainful, installed at the Saint Francis Sculpture Garden.

“Our garden is a place that people visit to find contemplative peace and healing,” shared Mic Carlson, the Founder and Sculptor of SFSG nonprofit group 501c3. “These decorative concrete benches inspire our visitors to pause and reflect at different locations around the garden path. We’re thrilled to have connected with Fountainful as our retailer for this endeavor.”

Saint Francis Sculpture Garden features 20 bronze sculptures of St. Francis of Assisi along a garden pathway spanning 6 acres of natural beauty. Throughout the year, SFSG sponsors events that include a Living Nativity, Blessing of the Animals, International Day of Peace, and the planting of commemorative flowers in association with local hospices.

About Fountainful

Fountainful is a family owned, online Home & Garden retailer based in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. On its website, www.fountainful.com, customers can order from a diverse selection of USA-made garden ornaments including fountains, birdbaths, benches, planters, fire pits, and statuary. The company slogan – Bring nature closer to home™ – reflects its commitment to helping customers experience the therapeutic effect of time spent outdoors. In addition to homeowners, the company counts museums, school districts, corporations, and government agencies among its client base.

Media Contact at Fountainful – Clint Mytych: clint@fountainful.com



Media Contact at Saint Francis Sculpture Garden – Mic Carlson: micart@comcast.net

Follow Us on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fountainful

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fountainful_online/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/fountainful

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fountainful/

Related Links

https://fountainful.com

https://saintfrancissculpturegarden.org

SOURCE: Fountainful