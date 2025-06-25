EY US & Bayer Win “Artificial Intelligence for Good” Award in 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and the Crop Science division of Bayer, have been selected as the winner of the “AI for Good Award” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

EY US in collaboration with Bayer developed a breakthrough GenAI solution called E.L.Y. to bring greater speed and accuracy to how Bayer's frontline employees deliver crucial agronomic knowledge to farmers. With its industry-leading repository of specialized agronomic and product information for farmers, Bayer partnered with EY to build a system capable of understanding and responding to complex, natural language queries that agronomic advisors receive from farmer customers. With plans underway for global expansion, including in developing nations, the solution has been fully implemented by thousands of Bayer employees in the U.S.

The breakthrough solution has been trained on a large language model (LLM) built on the Microsoft Azure AI Foundry using decades of Bayer's aggregated agronomy content, Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Data Manager and Azure AI Search with the lates GPT-series models and proprietary insights. The resulting system achieves outstanding accuracy in its response based on the algorithms used to format information from different sources into digestible data that further informs the GenAI system.

Offerings consist of a vast array of seeds and traits, crop protection products, and digital solutions for agriculture. Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) dynamically retrieves relevant information to respond, in real-time, to prompt inquiries. Prompt engineering further tailors the system’s responses to help ensure accuracy on applied agronomy questions.

“At EY, we believe that proof, not promises, is what gives our clients the confidence to boldly transform -- to take on not only their challenges, but some of the biggest issues facing society today,” said Whitt Butler, EY Americas Vice Chair, Consulting. “Our work with Bayer demonstrates how GenAI can be responsibly scaled to solve real-world issues—accelerating access to agronomic expertise, empowering advisors, and ultimately helping farmers make more informed decisions to increase the global food supply. It’s innovation with purpose, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

"Being named one of the 2025 ‘AI for Good’ winners is a proud moment for all of us and a direct reflection of the incredible work by our team to drive more on-farm value for our customers," said Brian Naber, President of North America & Australia/New Zealand Region at Bayer's Crop Science division. "Our U.S. customer-facing teams are the first to welcome E.L.Y. – our GenAI powered agronomic agent – as a virtual agronomy partner to help them deliver faster, more informed and personalized support. This innovation is helping us deliver an unparalleled customer experience—one that’s rooted in trust, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of customers’ needs."

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful

technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“GenAI is planting the seeds of the future and addressing the critical challenge of global food security,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “By making critical agronomic knowledge readily accessible, GenAI can empower those responsible for feeding the world, contributing significantly to a more food-secure and resilient global future. We’re pleased to recognize EY US and Bayer Crop Science for this incredible AI-driven contribution to the global good.”

