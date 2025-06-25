Eighth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors "Breakthrough" Artificial Intelligence Technologies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more.

This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“We are witnessing an inflection point where AI moves past promise and firmly into production, delivering measurable ROI and reshaping entire industries,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “This year’s AI Breakthrough Award honorees are not only pushing technological boundaries but are also demonstrating responsible, scalable deployments that solve real-world challenges – from accelerating scientific discovery to unlocking new levels of customer experience and operational efficiency. We congratulate all of our 2025 AI Breakthrough Award winners and celebrate their breakthrough contributions.”

In 2025, several key trends are defining the next wave of AI adoption. Generative AI is being embedded into enterprise software stacks and customer-facing applications at an unprecedented pace. Multimodal models are pushing the boundaries of human-computer interaction, combining text, image, video and audio understanding into unified experiences. Additionally, real-time data analytics and autonomous decision-making are becoming cornerstones of business strategy. Organizations are also focusing on responsible AI – investing in governance frameworks, transparency and ethical deployment as AI becomes increasingly central to operations and innovation.

The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:

AI Platforms

Machine Learning Company of the Year: QuadSci

Deep Learning Company of the Year: VAST Data

Overall AI Platform of the Year: Resonate

Conversational AI

Conversational AI Platform of the Year: Cognigy

Conversational AI Solution of the Year: Observe.AI

Conversational AI Innovation Award: BMC Software, BMC AMI Assistant

Data & Analytics

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Ensono

Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Sharper Shape

Behavioral AI Solution of the Year: HGS CX Technologies Inc

AI Data Management Solution of the Year: Pryon

Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year: Prescient AI

Data Management Innovation Award: DryvIQ

AI-based Analytics Innovation Award: Planful

Intelligent Document Processing

IDP Solution of the Year: Integreon CyberHawk-AI

IDP Platform of the Year: Hyperscience

AI Search

Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year: Lucidworks

Generative AI

Generative AI Platform of the Year: DataRobot, DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite

Generative Video Platform of the Year: HeyGen

Text Generative AI Solution of the Year: WNS

Overall Gen-AI Company of the Year: Writer

Natural Language Processing

Natural Language Recognition Solution of the Year: Welocalize AILQA

Machine Translation Solution of the Year: RWS Language Weaver

Machine Translation Innovation Award: Smartling’s LanguageAI™

Natural Language Generation Platform of the Year: DigitalOwl

Bots & Assistants

Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year: Concentrix iX Hello™

Informational Bot Solution of the Year: HealthEquity HSAnswers

Chatbot Solution of the Year: OLI, developed by Huge and NBCUniversal

Chatbot Platform of the Year: TELUS Digital Fuel iX™ Copilots

Virtual Agent Solution of the Year: Juniper Networks, Marvis® AI Assistant

Vision

Optical AI Solution of the Year: QATM Qpix2

Computer Vision Innovation Award: Everseen

Overall Computer Vision Company of the Year: Vizit

Decision Intelligence & Management

Decision Management Solution of the Year: Chooch

Decision Intelligence Solution of the Year: App Orchid's Easy Answers™

Decision Management Company of the Year: LinkSquares

Authentication

Best Use of AI in Identity Verification: Signicat

Overall Authentication Solution of the Year: Arcade.dev

Gaming

Best Use of AI for Game Development: CreateAI

Vertical Industry Applications

AI-based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: ExtraHop

AI-based Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: DataVisor

AI-based Financial Services Solution of the Year: WorkFusion

AI-based Customer Service Solution of the Year: InteLogix

AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year: Messagepoint Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange

AI-based Advertising Solution of the Year: Seedtag

AI-based Marketing Solution of the Year: Jasper.ai

AI-based Workforce Management Solution of the Year: Legion Technologies, Legion Workforce Management

AI-based Sales Solution of the Year: Mindtickle

AI-based Customer Experience Solution of the Year: InMoment

AI-based Compliance Solution of the Year: Saifr, SaifrReview

AI-based Contract Management Solution of the Year: Progress, Progress ShareFile

AI-based Insurance Solution of the Year: CCC Intelligent Solutions

AI-based Supply Chain Solution of the Year: Logility, Logility Expert Advisor (LEA)

AI-based Life Sciences Solution of the Year: Saama

AI-based Drug Discovery Solution of the Year: BostonGene

AI-based Education Solution of the Year: Schneider Electric, Touchscreen Room Controller

AI-based Engineering Solution of the Year: ACCELQ, ACCELQ Autopilot

MLOps

MLOps Solution of the Year: CodaMetrix

MLOps Innovation Award: Bitdeer AI

AIOps

AI Observability Platform of the Year: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), OpsRamp

AIOps Innovation Award: Netcracker Technology

Large Language Models (LLM)

LLM Application of the Year: Arcee AI

LLM Innovation Award: Lotlinx

Overall Large Language Model of the Year: Sorcero

AI Development & Testing

AI Development Innovation Award: Qualcomm AI Hub

AI Model Validation Solution of the Year: Lionbridge Aurora AI Studio™

AI Software Development Solution of the Year: SmartBear

AI Quality Management Solution of the Year: mabl

AI Hardware

AI Processor Solution of the Year: Marvell

AI Hardware Innovation Award: POET Technologies, POET Teralight™ 1.6T Optical Engine

AI Safety, Security & Compliance

AI Safety Solution of the Year: Netradyne

AI Compliance Solution of the Year: Sonatype

AI Compliance Innovation Award: MindBridge

Agentic AI

Autonomous AI Agent of the Year: Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA)

Personalized AI Agent Solution of the Year: Tekion AI Agent for Service

Autonomous Decision-Making Platform of the Year: Aera Technology

Agentic AI Innovation Award: Slate Technologies, Real Estate Intelligence (REI)

Overall Agentic AI Solution of the Year: Superblocks, Clark

Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year: Savant Labs Inc.

Industry Leadership

Artificial Intelligence Company CEO of the Year: New Relic, Ashan Willy

Low Code AI Solution of the Year: Profound Logic, Profound AI

AI for Good Award: EY and Bayer

Ethical AI Solution of the Year: One Model

AI Edge Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor and NVIDIA Edge AI Solution

AI Big Data Solution of the Year: Vcinity

AI Startup of the Year: Willow

Overall AI Company of the Year: Databricks

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Agentic AI, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.