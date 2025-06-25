Eighth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors "Breakthrough" Artificial Intelligence Technologies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.
The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more.
This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.
“We are witnessing an inflection point where AI moves past promise and firmly into production, delivering measurable ROI and reshaping entire industries,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “This year’s AI Breakthrough Award honorees are not only pushing technological boundaries but are also demonstrating responsible, scalable deployments that solve real-world challenges – from accelerating scientific discovery to unlocking new levels of customer experience and operational efficiency. We congratulate all of our 2025 AI Breakthrough Award winners and celebrate their breakthrough contributions.”
In 2025, several key trends are defining the next wave of AI adoption. Generative AI is being embedded into enterprise software stacks and customer-facing applications at an unprecedented pace. Multimodal models are pushing the boundaries of human-computer interaction, combining text, image, video and audio understanding into unified experiences. Additionally, real-time data analytics and autonomous decision-making are becoming cornerstones of business strategy. Organizations are also focusing on responsible AI – investing in governance frameworks, transparency and ethical deployment as AI becomes increasingly central to operations and innovation.
The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:
AI Platforms
Machine Learning Company of the Year: QuadSci
Deep Learning Company of the Year: VAST Data
Overall AI Platform of the Year: Resonate
Conversational AI
Conversational AI Platform of the Year: Cognigy
Conversational AI Solution of the Year: Observe.AI
Conversational AI Innovation Award: BMC Software, BMC AMI Assistant
Data & Analytics
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Ensono
Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Sharper Shape
Behavioral AI Solution of the Year: HGS CX Technologies Inc
AI Data Management Solution of the Year: Pryon
Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year: Prescient AI
Data Management Innovation Award: DryvIQ
AI-based Analytics Innovation Award: Planful
Intelligent Document Processing
IDP Solution of the Year: Integreon CyberHawk-AI
IDP Platform of the Year: Hyperscience
AI Search
Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year: Lucidworks
Generative AI
Generative AI Platform of the Year: DataRobot, DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite
Generative Video Platform of the Year: HeyGen
Text Generative AI Solution of the Year: WNS
Overall Gen-AI Company of the Year: Writer
Natural Language Processing
Natural Language Recognition Solution of the Year: Welocalize AILQA
Machine Translation Solution of the Year: RWS Language Weaver
Machine Translation Innovation Award: Smartling’s LanguageAI™
Natural Language Generation Platform of the Year: DigitalOwl
Bots & Assistants
Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year: Concentrix iX Hello™
Informational Bot Solution of the Year: HealthEquity HSAnswers
Chatbot Solution of the Year: OLI, developed by Huge and NBCUniversal
Chatbot Platform of the Year: TELUS Digital Fuel iX™ Copilots
Virtual Agent Solution of the Year: Juniper Networks, Marvis® AI Assistant
Vision
Optical AI Solution of the Year: QATM Qpix2
Computer Vision Innovation Award: Everseen
Overall Computer Vision Company of the Year: Vizit
Decision Intelligence & Management
Decision Management Solution of the Year: Chooch
Decision Intelligence Solution of the Year: App Orchid's Easy Answers™
Decision Management Company of the Year: LinkSquares
Authentication
Best Use of AI in Identity Verification: Signicat
Overall Authentication Solution of the Year: Arcade.dev
Gaming
Best Use of AI for Game Development: CreateAI
Vertical Industry Applications
AI-based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: ExtraHop
AI-based Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: DataVisor
AI-based Financial Services Solution of the Year: WorkFusion
AI-based Customer Service Solution of the Year: InteLogix
AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year: Messagepoint Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange
AI-based Advertising Solution of the Year: Seedtag
AI-based Marketing Solution of the Year: Jasper.ai
AI-based Workforce Management Solution of the Year: Legion Technologies, Legion Workforce Management
AI-based Sales Solution of the Year: Mindtickle
AI-based Customer Experience Solution of the Year: InMoment
AI-based Compliance Solution of the Year: Saifr, SaifrReview
AI-based Contract Management Solution of the Year: Progress, Progress ShareFile
AI-based Insurance Solution of the Year: CCC Intelligent Solutions
AI-based Supply Chain Solution of the Year: Logility, Logility Expert Advisor (LEA)
AI-based Life Sciences Solution of the Year: Saama
AI-based Drug Discovery Solution of the Year: BostonGene
AI-based Education Solution of the Year: Schneider Electric, Touchscreen Room Controller
AI-based Engineering Solution of the Year: ACCELQ, ACCELQ Autopilot
MLOps
MLOps Solution of the Year: CodaMetrix
MLOps Innovation Award: Bitdeer AI
AIOps
AI Observability Platform of the Year: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), OpsRamp
AIOps Innovation Award: Netcracker Technology
Large Language Models (LLM)
LLM Application of the Year: Arcee AI
LLM Innovation Award: Lotlinx
Overall Large Language Model of the Year: Sorcero
AI Development & Testing
AI Development Innovation Award: Qualcomm AI Hub
AI Model Validation Solution of the Year: Lionbridge Aurora AI Studio™
AI Software Development Solution of the Year: SmartBear
AI Quality Management Solution of the Year: mabl
AI Hardware
AI Processor Solution of the Year: Marvell
AI Hardware Innovation Award: POET Technologies, POET Teralight™ 1.6T Optical Engine
AI Safety, Security & Compliance
AI Safety Solution of the Year: Netradyne
AI Compliance Solution of the Year: Sonatype
AI Compliance Innovation Award: MindBridge
Agentic AI
Autonomous AI Agent of the Year: Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA)
Personalized AI Agent Solution of the Year: Tekion AI Agent for Service
Autonomous Decision-Making Platform of the Year: Aera Technology
Agentic AI Innovation Award: Slate Technologies, Real Estate Intelligence (REI)
Overall Agentic AI Solution of the Year: Superblocks, Clark
Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year: Savant Labs Inc.
Industry Leadership
Artificial Intelligence Company CEO of the Year: New Relic, Ashan Willy
Low Code AI Solution of the Year: Profound Logic, Profound AI
AI for Good Award: EY and Bayer
Ethical AI Solution of the Year: One Model
AI Edge Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor and NVIDIA Edge AI Solution
AI Big Data Solution of the Year: Vcinity
AI Startup of the Year: Willow
Overall AI Company of the Year: Databricks
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Agentic AI, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.