Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute Becomes First U.S. Clinic to Use Alcon’s Breakthrough Unity Phaco System

San Diego, CA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute is proud to announce it is the first clinic in the United States to use both the Unity® Vision Centerpiece (Unity VCS™) and Unity® Cataract System (Unity CS™), the groundbreaking new phacoemulsification technology from Alcon. This state-of-the-art platform represents the most significant advancement in cataract surgery technology in over 15 years.

Dr. Julio Echegoyen, cataract surgeon and ophthalmologist at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute, contributed to the development of Unity Phaco by participating in its clinical trials. His involvement helped validate the system’s safety, efficacy, and advantages over conventional platforms.

Unity Phaco is designed to improve every stage of cataract surgery, from fluidics to ultrasound delivery. It reduces ultrasound energy by up to 40%, resulting in gentler procedures, faster surgery times, and improved pressure control during surgery. These innovations can lead to faster patient recovery and better outcomes.

“We’re honored to help lead the national rollout of this important technology,” said Dr. Echegoyen. “Our patients are already seeing the benefits of more efficient, lower-energy cataract procedures.”

With the introduction of Unity Phaco, Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute continues to set the standard in cataract surgery innovation and patient care.

To learn more about Alcon Unity Phaco or schedule a consultation, visit www.gwsvision.com or call (858) 455-6800.