Building Automation System Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 191.5 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 10.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Building Automation System Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 92.16 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 191.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Building Automation System Market is expanding rapidly due to increasing demand for smart building infrastructure. These systems enhance energy efficiency, safety, and occupant comfort, making them essential for modern construction across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Detailed study across Product Type, Application, and End-User.

: Detailed study across Product Type, Application, and End-User. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

: Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Rapid Urbanization Impact: Rising infrastructure investments in smart cities driving adoption .

Rising infrastructure investments in smart cities driving adoption Energy Efficiency Demand: Focus on reducing carbon emissions boosts automation demand .

Focus on reducing carbon emissions boosts automation demand IoT & AI Integration: Smart technologies transforming legacy systems into intelligent ecosystems.

Smart technologies transforming legacy systems into intelligent ecosystems. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, key trends, and competitive benchmarks. It helps decision-makers align their strategies with evolving automation demands, anticipate regulatory shifts, and capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation in building infrastructure.

Who You Should Read This Report:

C-Suite Executives & Strategic Planners

Facility Managers & Urban Developers

Technology Providers & System Integrators

Energy Consultants & Infrastructure Investors

Market Research Analysts & Industry Consultants



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3650

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Building Automation System Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2021-2031 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Period 2021-2023 Key Companies Profiled ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corp., Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Building Automation System Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Energy Efficiency Mandates and Sustainability Goals: The global emphasis on climate change mitigation and carbon neutrality has prompted governments and enterprises to prioritize energy-efficient solutions across all infrastructure layers. Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), ASHRAE standards in the U.S., and the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in India are compelling stakeholders to integrate automation systems for enhanced energy optimization. BAS plays a critical role in reducing utility consumption by enabling intelligent control over HVAC, lighting, and water systems. Furthermore, achieving certifications like LEED, WELL, or BREEAM requires measurable sustainability practices, which BAS can document and deliver. Enterprises aiming for ESG compliance and energy reporting are increasingly investing in BAS as part of their long-term decarbonization strategy, directly impacting market growth.

Rising Adoption of Smart Technologies and Digital Transformation in Commercial Infrastructure: The digital transformation wave sweeping through construction and real estate industries has led to rapid adoption of IoT sensors, edge computing, AI-based analytics, and cloud platforms in building operations. Building Automation Systems are evolving into intelligent ecosystems capable of self-learning, predictive maintenance, remote troubleshooting, and adaptive environmental controls. Facility managers and asset owners are leveraging real-time data to improve occupant experiences, reduce downtime, and extend asset life cycles. Industries such as hospitality, education, healthcare, and data centers are particularly investing in automation to meet higher standards of efficiency, compliance, and user satisfaction. Additionally, the convergence of BAS with enterprise IT networks has enhanced integration with ERP, CRM, and energy management platforms, making automation systems a core operational asset rather than a facility-side expense.

Increasing Urbanization and Smart Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies: Developing economies are undergoing a construction boom due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and foreign direct investments in infrastructure. Governments in regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa are launching ambitious smart city programs, requiring intelligent infrastructure capable of automated, centralized control. As commercial buildings, industrial parks, hospitals, and educational institutions rise, the demand for scalable and integrated building automation systems becomes imperative. Furthermore, BAS helps optimize operational costs in densely populated urban settings, where energy and water management are vital. With favorable government policies and increasing public-private partnerships in smart infrastructure, building automation is positioned as a key enabler for sustainable and resilient urban growth in these regions.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=3650

Market Restraint

High Initial Capital Investment and Complex ROI Structure: While building automation systems provide long-term cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies, their upfront costs remain a critical barrier—especially for small to mid-sized enterprises or facilities with tight capital budgets. The investment includes not just purchasing advanced sensors, controllers, and software but also system design, integration, installation, commissioning, and workforce training. Additionally, in markets with low energy costs or limited utility subsidies, the perceived ROI duration can be longer, leading to hesitation in adoption. The complex decision-making process involving multiple stakeholders—facilities management, finance, procurement, and IT—often delays implementation. This capital-intensiveness makes automation less accessible to resource-constrained projects, especially in cost-sensitive markets across Asia and Africa.

Fragmented Ecosystem and Interoperability Issues: One of the most pressing issues in the BAS landscape is the lack of standardization across platforms and vendors. Many solutions rely on proprietary communication protocols, which can hinder integration with third-party systems or components from other vendors. As a result, building owners face vendor lock-in, increased long-term costs, and limited flexibility for system upgrades or expansion. Even though protocols like BACnet, KNX, and Modbus are widely recognized, inconsistent implementation and hardware compatibility issues persist. These integration gaps restrict the creation of a truly interoperable smart building environment, discouraging multi-vendor deployments. This fragmentation also raises challenges in hiring skilled professionals capable of managing diverse system architectures, further complicating deployment and long-term maintenance.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats in Networked Building Ecosystems: As BAS becomes more connected and cloud-driven, cybersecurity vulnerabilities have become a major concern among stakeholders. Unauthorized access to HVAC, surveillance, lighting, or access control systems can not only result in operational disruptions but also pose severe safety risks. In critical infrastructure sectors such as healthcare, banking, or government facilities, a cyber-breach in BAS could lead to regulatory non-compliance or endanger lives. Unfortunately, many legacy systems were not designed with cybersecurity in mind, and even modern systems often lack robust encryption, user authentication, or firmware update mechanisms. The increasing use of mobile apps and third-party platforms for BAS control further widens the attack surface. These risks have led many organizations to delay or scale down BAS investments until adequate cyber-resilience strategies are developed and proven.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the Building Automation System Market, driven by early technology adoption, strong regulatory frameworks promoting energy efficiency, and widespread deployment of smart infrastructure. The U.S. leads in commercial adoption across healthcare, education, and corporate real estate sectors. Robust investments in IoT, AI, and cloud platforms further accelerate BAS integration. Additionally, supportive government incentives and the presence of key industry players contribute to the region’s sustained leadership in driving innovation and market demand.

Key Players

The “Global Building Automation System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corp., Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric.

Building Automation System Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Building Automation System Market, by Product Type HVAC Control Lighting Control Security & Access Control Others





Building Automation System Market, by Application



Commercial Buildings Residential Buildings Industrial Buildings Others





Building Automation System Market, by End-User



Building Owners Facility Managers Energy Service Companies Others





Building Automation System Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Europe Building Automation Systems Market Size By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By System (HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Security and Access Control Systems, Energy Management Systems, Fire Protection Systems), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Home Automation System Market Size By System Type (Lighting Control Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, Smart Entertainment Systems), By Application (Residential Homes, Multifamily Housing Units, Commercial Buildings), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automated Border Control Market Size By Hardware (Biometric Verification System, Facial & Iris Recognition Software), By Solution Type (Automated Boarding E-gates, Security Checkpoint E-gates), By Application (Airport, Seaport), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automatic Boom Barrier Market Size By Product (Remote Control, Loop Detectors), By Application (Security Management, Parking Management), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Leading Building Automation Systems improving productivity with smart solutions

Visualize Building Automation System Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.