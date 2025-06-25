Concentrix iX Hello™ Named “Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year” in 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Concentrix Corporation, a global technology and services leader, has been selected as winner of the “Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Concentrix’ iX Hello AI-powered application.

The iX Hello application allows organizations to create fully customizable GenAI-powered virtual AI assistants that are smart, multimodal, and intuitive. The assistants seamlessly integrate across the enterprise and can be tailored to any need, including Customer AI Assistants, internal Employee AI Assistants, and more. The self-service tools empower customer-facing teams to deliver exceptional, meaningful interactions at scale. With no-code setup and immediate deployment, iX Hello can be rolled out across the enterprise in days and can be integrated into enterprise systems like Salesforce and Microsoft. It also supports hybrid cloud environments for effortless, secure deployment.

“Receiving the AI Breakthrough award affirms our belief that the future of enterprise productivity lies in intelligent assistance,” said Ryan Peterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Concentrix. “It's a reflection of what we know to be true – AI technologies such as iX Hello have the power to boost employee efficiency and modernize customer engagement with overall better outcomes. We’re excited to continue innovating the solutions that redefine what’s possible when AI works side by side with humans.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“Efficiency is about more than workflows and processes - it’s really about customer impact. And breakthrough solutions like iX Hello don't merely respond, they continuously learn and adapt,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “iX Hello is revolutionizing customer interactions, and organizational efficiency, offering more intuitive and personalized service, boosting productivity for employees and setting new industry standards. We’re pleased to recognize iX Hello with the 2025 award for ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year!’”

