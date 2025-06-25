Ernst & Young Names USOSM’s Richard Hall an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Southwest Award Winner

IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced the winners of its prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Southwest Award, honoring visionary leaders of high-growth companies driving innovation, growth and prosperity for future generations. Among the honorees is U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) President and CEO Richard Hall.

“I have great respect for Ernst & Young. In addition to being one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms, it has developed a well-earned reputation for excellence across multiple industries,” said Hall. “Ernst & Young has been recognizing some of the world’s best and brightest entrepreneurs for 40 years, and I’m deeply honored to be recognized alongside them as one of this year’s Southwest regional award winners.”

The Ernst & Young Southwest region award program includes candidates from North Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas. Regional winners were selected by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges evaluated candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.

The U.S. program includes 17 regional programs, whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners will compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November, where national finalists and award winners will be announced. The national winner will represent the U.S. at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition.

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 40 years of knowledge and executive experience, Hall provides USOSM with visionary leadership and strong strategy execution. Hall joined USOSM in February of 2018 as employee No. 3 and has shepherded the company through its early growth and continued development, helping to shape USOSM’s vision and trajectory. Under his leadership, USOSM has grown to include more than 220 locations with 260+ surgeon partners in 29 states.

Over the course of his career, Hall has held nine executive level roles in venture capital or private equity organizations and has worked with 13 different firms. Prior to joining USOSM, Hall served as president and CEO of Oncology Services International, the world’s largest independent services organization specializing in radiation therapy equipment. While there, Hall guided the company through a significant transformation and successful sale to a prominent, private equity firm.

Prior to that, he served as president of Alliance Oncology and senior vice president of business development, marketing and physician recruitment for US Oncology. In addition, he served as COO of PatientKeeper, president of the acute care division at McKesson Corporation and owner/chair of BrightStar Care. Hall began his career with American Hospital Supply, a company well respected for developing healthcare services leaders.

Hall currently serves on the Board of USOSM, Sevaredent and Christine’s Hope for Kids. In addition, he is a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the Association of Dental Support Organizations, and the Healthcare Services Advisory Council for RiverGlade Capital and MB Global Partners.

A former U.S. Marine, Hall is actively involved with several nonprofit organizations that support veterans and the families of fallen and disabled service members, including Folds of Honor, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and Operation Restore Oral Health. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Penn State and is a graduate of Duke University’s executive healthcare program.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries, who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the U.S., and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA and SAP. In the Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors BGSF and Haynes and Boone and Silver sponsors Big Picture, Pierpont Communications, Shane Spillers: Certified EOS Implementer and The Slate. For more information on Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year program, visit https://www.ey.com/us/eoy.

About USOSM

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

