VelocityEHS Named a G2 Summer 2025 Leader Across Four Key EHS Software Categories

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced its recognition as a Leader across four major categories in the G2 Summer 2025 Grid Reports, including:

Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

Occupational Health & Safety (OHS)

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Environmental, Quality & Safety Management (EQSM)

“These recognitions—rooted in user satisfaction and market presence—further cement the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform as the top choice for organizations seeking scalable, trusted, and future-forward EHS solutions,” said Matt Airhart, Chief Executive Officer, VelocityEHS.

VelocityEHS Received Leader Designations In:

Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

99% of users rated the platform 4 or 5 stars

Recognized in multiple categories:

Grid ® Leader

Leader Leader – Mid-Market

Leader – Enterprise

Best Estimated ROI – Mid-Market

Best Relationship

Momentum Leader

Occupational Health & Safety (OHS)

100% customer satisfaction rating

Recognized for excellence in:

Grid ® Leader

Leader Leader – Mid-Market

Fastest Implementation – Mid-Market

Best Estimated ROI – Overall

Best Estimated ROI – Mid-Market



Environmental, Quality & Safety Management (EQSM)

96% of users rated the platform 4 or 5 stars

Recognized in the Grid® Report



Government, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

96% of users rated the platform 4 or 5 stars

Recognized in the Grid® Report for leadership and satisfaction



VelocityEHS Also Named a High Performer Designation In Contractor Management

Recognized in:

Grid ® Report

Report Americas Region

Canada Region



“These recognitions reflect the real-world impact VelocityEHS solutions deliver to safety and compliance leaders across industries and are confirmed by the people who use them,” says Scott Epstein, Chief Product Officer, Velocity EHS.

“I love the idea that systems we have used for many years such as MSDS Online (now Chemical Management) and Humantech (Industrial Ergonomics) are now embedded in the same platform. It simplifies everything with one single sign-on and one organizational structure,” said Brent B., EH&S Manager.

Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type. “These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to VelocityEHS for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers,” says Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2.

To learn more about their recognition, visit the VelocityEHS G2 Leader page on their website.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by over 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class software solutions for Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, along with advanced applications for Contractor Safety, Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG Reporting.

The VelocityEHS team includes more certified professionals in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, and AI than any other EHS software provider. Recognized as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant, VelocityEHS is committed to driving innovation and industry leadership. The company maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation for top-tier data security and privacy.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VelocityEHS operates offices in Ann Arbor, MI; Tampa, FL; Oakville, ON; London, UK; Perth, AUS; and Cork, IRL. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com