Canada Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Apparel Platforms, Telco-Backed Resellers, and Circular Retail Pilots Defining the $6.66 Billion Landscape

The recommerce market in Canada is expected to grow by 10.7% on annual basis to reach US$4.72 billion in 2025.



The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.26 billion to approximately USD 6.66 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Canada, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



Canada's recommerce market is evolving from informal resale networks to more structured models led by fashion platforms, electronics refurbishers, and national retailers. Trends are being shaped by Gen Z consumer behavior, government-led waste reduction goals, and increased brand interest in secondhand resale.

Recommerce in Canada is becoming more formalized through brand-backed pilots, provincial policy mandates, and the growth of city-focused platforms. Apparel, electronics, and home goods remain the most active segments, and scale is expected through regulatory alignment and operational trust-building.

Canada's recommerce ecosystem is shaped by platform-led apparel resale, telco-backed electronics trade-in programs, and pilot initiatives linked to policy mandates. Competitive advantage depends on compliance readiness, repair capability, and platform trust. Canada's recommerce market is consolidating around verified platforms and policy-aligned retail experiments. In the next phase, scale and differentiation will depend on refurbishment capability, provincial compliance, and consumer-facing trust infrastructure.



Apparel Recommerce Is Being Internalized by Brands and Accelerated by Platforms

Canadian apparel retailers like Lululemon have launched in-house resale programs. P2P fashion platforms such as Poshmark Canada are widely used, especially by younger consumers.

Sustainability goals and extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws in Quebec and British Columbia are encouraging brands to adopt circular practices. Consumer demand for affordable, sustainable fashion is also rising.

More brands are expected to introduce resale pilots, especially in provinces with policy mandates. Online resale platforms will expand authentication and logistics infrastructure.

Electronics Recommerce Is Expanding Through Trade-In Programs and Certified Resellers

Retailers such as Best Buy Canada and TELUS-owned Mobile Klinik are offering structured trade-in and certified resale services.

Demand for affordable electronics and e-waste regulation under provincial recycling programs are pushing adoption. Consumers value certification and warranty-backed devices.

Electronics recommerce will scale in urban regions with faster refurbishment and resale cycles. Telco involvement is expected to deepen in the resale value chain.

Furniture and Home Goods Recommerce Is Supported by Retail Pilots and Informal Platforms

IKEA Canada's Buy Back & Resell initiative is active in selected stores. Informal resale of home goods continues through platforms like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.

Landfill diversion targets and waste reduction mandates in Ontario and BC are encouraging circular retail strategies.

More large-format retailers may launch resale options in response to local government policies. Informal platforms will remain dominant unless national logistics solutions emerge.

Circular Retail Is Being Incentivized Through EPR Regulation and ESG Reporting

EPR regulations in Quebec and BC are leading to take-back and recycling pilots. Retailers are increasingly factoring resale into their ESG disclosure frameworks.

The Canadian government's emissions plan and circular economy priorities are creating pressure for sustainable consumption models.

ESG reporting standards are likely to expand to include recommerce-related metrics. Retailers will formalize resale operations to align with regulatory benchmarks.

Urban Resale Platforms Are Localizing for Canadian Markets

Platforms like Orchard and Retykle are optimizing resale experiences for Canadian cities. These startups focus on simplified resale, certification, and doorstep logistics.

High digital engagement and affordability concerns in cities like Toronto and Vancouver support localized recommerce growth.

Localized platforms will attract investment to build authentication, returns, and logistics features. Children's apparel and refurbished electronics will be early focus areas.

Competitive Landscape in Canada Is Defined by Apparel Platforms, Telco-Backed Resellers, and Circular Retail Pilots

Telco-backed and retailer-run recommerce programs will expand as refurbishment and resale margins improve.

Apparel platforms will invest in authentication to differentiate and comply with emerging ESG benchmarks.

Urban resale startups may consolidate or partner with retailers to build scale and consumer trust.

Fashion Recommerce Is Dominated by Poshmark Canada and Lululemon's Like New Initiative

Poshmark Canada is a leading peer-to-peer platform with localized support for payments and shipping. It has significant uptake among younger consumers.

Lululemon operates a resale program that offers store credit in exchange for returned gear, which is refurbished and resold through its online store.

Electronics Resale Is Being Professionalized by Mobile Klinik and Best Buy Canada

Mobile Klinik, a TELUS subsidiary, manages device diagnostics, repairs, and resale through physical and online channels, offering warranty-backed phones.

Best Buy Canada provides structured trade-in services, device condition checks, and refurbishment support for resale of consumer electronics.

Informal Platforms Continue to Dominate Furniture and Home Goods

Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace are widely used for secondhand furniture and appliances. They operate without centralized refurbishment or logistics.

While IKEA's resale initiative is notable, no national logistics-backed resale platform exists yet for furniture.

Circular Retail Pilots Are Expanding in Response to Provincial EPR Laws

In provinces like Quebec and British Columbia, retailers are piloting resale or take-back programs to comply with EPR regulations.

These pilots are often tied to electronics and textile recycling goals and are supported by local waste authorities.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Canada, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

