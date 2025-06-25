Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Report 2025-2034: Emerging Markets and Biosimilars Present New Growth Avenues for GLP-1 Industry Expansion

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market was valued at USD 19.70 billion in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity across the globe. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, with the value likely to reach USD 52.03 billion by 2034.



GLP-1 agonists are widely used for glycaemic control and weight management, offering advantages such as improved insulin secretion, delayed gastric emptying, and appetite suppression. These drugs have gained substantial market traction due to their superior efficacy compared to traditional diabetes treatments. The market is being driven by expanding therapeutic applications, technological advancements in drug delivery, and rising healthcare awareness.

The global GLP-1 agonists market is driven by key drugs such as dulaglutide, exenatide, liraglutide, tirzepatide, lixisenatide, and semaglutide. Among these, semaglutide dominates due to its efficacy in both type 2 diabetes and weight management. Tirzepatide, a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, is gaining traction for superior glycaemic control and weight loss. Dulaglutide and liraglutide maintain strong market presence due to their cardiovascular benefits. Continuous innovation in formulations, including extended-release injections and oral alternatives, is expected to drive market expansion, enhancing patient adherence and accessibility worldwide.

The global GLP-1 agonists market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence and evolving treatment approaches. Key trends highlight advancements in drug formulations, rising adoption for weight management, and expanding therapeutic applications.



Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Competitive Landscape



The global GLP-1 agonists market is highly competitive, with major pharmaceutical companies focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion. Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc are the key players driving market growth.

Companies are actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and global presence. Research initiatives focus on next-generation GLP-1 agonists and combination therapies. Product introductions include oral formulations and extended-release injections. Strategic partnerships with biotech firms and healthcare providers are accelerating innovation and accessibility.

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Trends



Shift Towards Once-Weekly and Oral Formulations



Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing extended-release formulations and oral GLP-1 agonists to improve patient compliance. Once-weekly injections and pill-based alternatives, such as semaglutide, are gaining traction, reducing the burden of frequent dosing.



Increasing Use for Obesity and Weight Management



GLP-1 agonists are now widely prescribed for obesity management beyond diabetes treatment. The growing recognition of their weight-loss benefits has led to regulatory approvals and increased adoption in non-diabetic populations seeking effective weight control solutions.



Cardiovascular and Metabolic Benefits Driving Adoption



Recent studies highlight the cardiovascular benefits of GLP-1 agonists, including reduced heart disease risks. These findings have led to broader clinical acceptance and integration into treatment guidelines for patients with metabolic disorders.



Expanding Applications Beyond Diabetes



Research is exploring the potential of GLP-1 agonists in treating conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), neurodegenerative disorders, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This diversification is expected to create new revenue streams for market players.



Increasing Investment in Biosimilars and Generics



As patents for leading GLP-1 agonists approach expiration, pharmaceutical companies are investing in biosimilar and generic alternatives to enhance affordability and market penetration, particularly in developing regions.



Strategic Partnerships and Mergers Accelerating Market Growth



Major pharmaceutical companies are engaging in collaborations and acquisitions to expand their GLP-1 product portfolios. Partnerships between biotech firms and established drug manufacturers are fostering innovation in drug development and delivery systems.



Digital Health Integration Enhancing Treatment Monitoring



The rise of digital health solutions, including smart insulin pens and AI-driven treatment monitoring, is improving adherence and treatment outcomes for GLP-1 agonist users, further driving market expansion.

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity - Increasing sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and genetic predispositions have led to a global surge in type 2 diabetes and obesity, fuelling demand for GLP-1 agonists.

Favourable Clinical Outcomes - GLP-1 agonists demonstrate significant advantages over conventional treatments, including weight loss benefits, lower hypoglycaemia risks, and cardiovascular protection, increasing their adoption.

Advancements in Drug Formulations and Delivery Methods - Innovations such as once-weekly dosing, oral formulations, and combination therapies have enhanced patient compliance, boosting market growth.

Government and Private Healthcare Initiatives - Supportive policies, subsidies, and reimbursement programmes for diabetes and obesity management are accelerating market expansion, particularly in developed economies.

Market Challenges

High Cost of GLP-1 Agonists - Despite their effectiveness, the high cost of these drugs limits access, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Adverse Side Effects - Common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal discomfort can lead to treatment discontinuation, affecting market penetration.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Barriers - Stringent approval processes and varying reimbursement policies across regions pose challenges for market growth.

Competition from Alternative Therapies - The availability of other diabetes and weight management treatments, including SGLT2 inhibitors and insulin therapies, creates competitive pressure.

Future Opportunities

Expansion of Indications Beyond Diabetes - Ongoing research into GLP-1 agonists for conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders could expand market potential.

Growth in Emerging Markets - Increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer lucrative growth opportunities.

Development of Next-Generation Therapies - Innovations in dual and triple receptor agonists promise improved efficacy and broader therapeutic applications.

Strategic Collaborations and Biosimilar Development - Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and the emergence of biosimilars could enhance affordability and market reach.

Supplier Landscape

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Drugs

Dulaglutide

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Tirzepatide

Lixisenatide

Semaglutide

Market Breakup by Application

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

