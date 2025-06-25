Lakeland Capital Welcomes 2025 Summer Interns

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital, a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to welcome Margaret Cover and Michael Smyth to its 2025 summer intern class.

Margaret and Michael will support several ongoing initiatives across multiple functions, gaining hands-on experience along with invaluable insight into the overall multifamily investment and management business. Throughout the program, they will work alongside Lakeland Capital’s leadership team and receive structured feedback during weekly touchpoints. The summer internship program culminates with Margaret and Michael delivering a set of actionable investment and operational recommendations.

“Our internship program provides a unique pathway for aspiring real estate professionals to cultivate critical skills through an immersive experience,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital. "We are delighted to welcome Margaret and Michael to Lakeland Capital and look forward to their contributions toward enhancing our capacity to drive value for investors and the communities we serve.”

Margaret is a rising junior at Washington & Lee University and is a member of the varsity field hockey team. She is also a member of the general activities board, helping to organize events and activities for the student body, and serves as a volunteer at a local food kitchen. Margaret is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and a minor in French in 2027.

Michael is a rising junior at Harvard University. In addition to being a member of the varsity lacrosse team, Michael is also a member of the financial analyst and real estate investment clubs as well as the constitutional law society. He is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 2027.

Lakeland Capital began its summer internship program in 2024. Earlier this year, the firm also expanded its team with key hires specializing in investment strategy, financial management and construction.

With a growing presence in high-growth East Coast markets, Lakeland Capital remains committed to leveraging its vertically integrated approach to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $200 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its long-term approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

