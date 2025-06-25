Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Rising Emphasis on Advancing Drug Delivery and Scalable Synthesis Technologies for Oligonucleotide-Based Therapeutics

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product ((Drugs (ASO, SiRNA), Synthesized Oligos (Product (Primers, Probes)), Type ((Custom, Predesigned), Reagents, Equipment), Application (Therapeutic (Rare Diseases), Research, Diagnostics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2030 from USD 10.5 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 18.6%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the oligonucleotide synthesis market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

The growth of this market is driven by several factors, such as the increasing demand for synthesized oligonucleotides like primers & probes for several research & diagnostic applications. Rising technological advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis are also expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Maravai LifeSciences (US), Azenta US Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), and GenScript (US) are some of the key companies profiled in the report offering products for research & diagnostic applications.



Biogen (US). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Ireland), Nippon Shinyaku, Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Novartis AG (Switzerland) are some of the key companies profiled in the report offering products for therapeutic applications.



By product, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.



By products, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents & consumables, and equipment. In 2024, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing acceptance of these treatments and their proven success, especially for rare & hereditary diseases.

Medications such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) target disease-causing genes, providing precise and personalized treatments. This growing demand is fueled by advancements in RNA-targeted therapies and delivery systems, the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, and significant investments in research and development of RNA-based treatments.



In 2024, by application, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications, and diagnostic applications. In 2024, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of this market is fueled by the use of oligos such as antisense and siRNA for the treatment of neurological & rare diseases, with ongoing research aiming to expand applications into the treatment of CVD and cancer.

Advancements in synthesis technology are expected to fuel the demand for efficient & cost-effective therapeutic approaches, with a comprehensive understanding of molecular disease mechanisms ensuring the discovery of innovative therapeutic targets, thereby contributing to market growth in this segment.



In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.



In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share, a dominance fueled by the strong presence of key industry players and a significant surge in research initiatives dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide-based therapeutics.

Additionally, North America's well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies facilitate the widespread adoption of these innovative treatments, consequently driving research applications in the region. The concentration of numerous global entities also significantly contributes to this market leadership.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 456 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic & Diagnostic Applications

Technological Advancements

Growing Government Investments in Life Science Research & Synthetic Biology

Growing Focus on Precision/Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Complexities Associated with Therapeutic Oligonucleotides

Opportunities

Increasing R&D Investments by Key Players in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Standard Regulations

Delivery of Oligonucleotide Drugs to Specific Targets

Industry Trends

Growing Focus on Development of Drug Delivery Technologies for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs

Growing Focus on Technology Development for Sustainable & Large-Scale Synthesis of Oligonucleotides

Focus on Acquisitions to Enhance Market Position

Growing Use of Antisense Oligonucleotide-based Drugs for Treatment of Neurological & Rare Diseases

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Thermo Fisher Scientific Leveraged Its Oligonucleotide Synthesis Expertise to Deliver Large-Scale Dye-Labeled Oligonucleotides to Its Client

Case Study 2: Baker Lab Utilizing Twist Biosciences Oligo Pools for Evaluating Protein Folding

Case Study 3: Enhanced Motor Function with Spinraza Treatment in Adolescents with Late-Onset Sma

Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lgc Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Maravai Lifesciences

Azenta US Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Genscript

Biogen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Astrazeneca

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Nippon Shinyaku, Co. Ltd.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Oligomaker Aps

Biolegio B.V.

Biolytic Lab Performance, Inc.

Biocomma Limited

Revvity

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Creative Biogene

Reprocell Inc.

