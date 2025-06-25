LS Eco Advanced Cable Joint Venture Concludes

Global InterConnection Group and LS Cable & Systems are building on their partnership to deliver HVDC subsea cable for the two 1,708km Atlantic SuperConnection cables linking Iceland to the UK. 'Please see attached document'.

LS Eco Advanced Cable Joint Venture Concludes

