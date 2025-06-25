LS Eco Advanced Cable Joint Venture Concludes

Global InterConnection Group and LS Cable & Systems are building on their partnership to deliver HVDC subsea cable for the two 1,708km Atlantic SuperConnection cables linking Iceland to the UK. 'Please see attached document'.
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Global InterConnection Group and LS Cable & Systems are building on their partnership to deliver HVDC subsea cable for the two 1,708km Atlantic SuperConnection cables linking Iceland to the UK. 'Please see attached document'.
Attachment
Please see attached document Attachment Market Update- Spin-Out Subscription and Forward Capitalisation ...Read More
The Company is pleased to announce that our Chairman Edi Truell has received formal confirmation from the Swiss authorities that he is eligible, through our subsidiary GIG Services SA, “Swiss ASC”, to...Read More