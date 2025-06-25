Embassy Bank Appoints Adrienne Kwiatek-Holub to Vice President of Business Banking





BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Adrienne Kwiatek-Holub to Vice President of Business Banking. A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in commercial banking, Adrienne brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a deep commitment to the Lehigh Valley community.

A native of Lehigh Valley, Adrienne earned her bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College, and her MBA from Lehigh University. Throughout her career, she has been a passionate advocate for local businesses and a dedicated community leader.

Adrienne is a former President of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Lehigh Valley and currently serves on the Legacy and Inclusion Committees. She is actively involved in several nonprofit boards and is known for her enthusiastic support of youth programs as a proud “Band Parent” and “Scout Mom.”

Her professional and community contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the SUITS Award from Equi-librium Inc., and recognition as a 2024 Women of Influence by Lehigh Valley Business. She has written articles that have been featured in Network Magazine and Lehigh Valley Business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrienne to the Embassy Bank team,” said David M. Lobach, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, Embassy Bank. “Her experience, leadership, and deep roots in the Lehigh Valley make her an outstanding addition to our business banking group.”

About Embassy Bank

Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley is a full-service community bank operating ten branch offices in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. The Bank is the largest Lehigh Valley headquartered community bank and, as of June 30, 2024, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Summary of Deposits indicates that the Bank holds the 4th spot in deposit market share in Lehigh and Northampton Counties combined. For more information, visit www.embassybank.com.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e688509f-3896-4118-8a63-9f9dedaf06be