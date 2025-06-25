XRP News: Martini Market Presale Heats Up as AI Integration Sets the Stage for the Future of Prediction Markets on XRPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martini Market , the first decentralized prediction platform on the XRP Ledger, is rewriting the rules of DeFi speculation and it’s doing it with artificial intelligence. As the highly anticipated $MRT token presale gathers speed, already filling over 40% of its softcap, the project’s next phase is becoming clear, an AI-powered prediction market designed to bring next-level accuracy, security, and insight to XRPL’s DeFi ecosystem.

The integration of AI into Martini Market isn’t just an add-on, it’s a core evolution of the platform. By infusing smart algorithms into market creation, real-time analytics and risk mitigation, Martini Market is positioning itself as one of the most intelligent decentralized applications on XRPL.

For early investors, imaging being early on Ethereum, or Solanam, this is not just a token presale, it’s a chance to be an early bird on the XRP DeFi explosion.

$MRT Token

AI-Powered Market Creation and Curation

Martini Market’s will prioritise user experience, anyone staking a minimum of 80,000 $MRT can create markets around real world events. But with AI, this process becomes faster, smarter, and more targeted.

The platform’s integrated AI assistant can suggest trending event topics, recommend initial probabilities based on historical and social data and prevent the duplication of markets.

Real-Time Odds Adjustment and Liquidity Intelligence

Using AI to interpret market behavior, Martini Market will offer dynamic odds modeling, adjusting predictions in real-time based on liquidity flow, participant activity and external data sources such as oracles and sentiment APIs. This ensures odds remain fair and fluid, giving traders deeper confidence in the pricing mechanisms behind every market.

Enhanced Trust Through AI-Driven Moderation

One of the biggest challenges in prediction markets is trust. With AI, Martini Market will implement automated detection of misleading or manipulative market descriptions, flagging bad actors before they disrupt the system. Additionally, if an outcome is disputed, AI can cross-reference verified data sources and assist in guiding the community through a transparent resolution.

Intelligent Trader Tools and Sentiment Analysis

For advanced users, AI will unlock deep insights by tracking social sentiment, whale activity, and trend patterns. These insights will be provided through a trader dashboard, accessible to users staking $MRT. Think of it as your personal market analyst but decentralized and available 24/7.

A Learning Platform That Evolves

The more users interact with Martini Market, the more intelligent it becomes. AI will help track successful market behaviors, optimize fee structures, and adapt user flows over time. This feedback loop ensures the platform remains not only secure and scalable, but increasingly intuitive and predictive.

Why It Matters Now

With Ripple's ecosystem expanding through USDC, RLUSD, and the upcoming EVM sidechain, XRPL is ready for the next generation of DeFi products. Martini Market brings a vertical no one else is touching decentralized, trustless predictions and backs it with smart automation to scale efficiently.

For those looking to join the $MRT presale , now is the time to act. With AI integration announced and the market rapidly evolving, Martini Market is positioned as one of the most intelligent bets in Web3 today.

Join the XRP DeFi revolution before it’s too late:

Website: https://martini.market

X: https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/199df656-b8d9-4881-af44-b06cc78124fe