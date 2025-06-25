BTC News: Bitcoin Solaris Presale Opens the Door to Early Entry and Long-Term Crypto Gains





TALLINN, Estonia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris is opening a rare second window. It’s not a clone. It’s not a fork. And it’s not dependent on hype cycles to hold attention. This is a presale-stage project already distributing tokens through a functioning ecosystem. At $9 per token in phase 9 of the presale — with over $5 million raised and 11,500+ holders on board — it’s quickly becoming the top choice for investors looking for an early position in a network that actually works.

Phones Are Now Part of the Network

The Nova App is Bitcoin Solaris’ most disruptive feature. It brings mining directly to smartphones — no hardware, no setup, no locked tokens. Users contribute idle CPU and storage to validate activity on the network, earning BTC-S in return. During beta testing, rewards outperformed several major staking platforms — and required no capital commitment.





This mining model is made possible by the blockchain’s hybrid structure. At the base, Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Capacity handle core validation. On top, a secondary Solaris Layer adds speed and efficiency using Proof-of-Stake, Proof-of-History, and Proof-of-Time. The result is an architecture that supports real mobile-based consensus — with 10,000+ TPS and sub-2 second finality achieved in testing.

Unlike speculative mining apps that simulate rewards or tie payouts to external systems, Nova is directly linked to the chain’s validation layer. Mining doesn’t just reward users — it strengthens the network.

BTC-S Already Has Function and Flow

The Bitcoin Solaris Casino adds another stream of utility. It’s already active and tied to real wallet addresses. Each user gets one free daily spin with chances to win up to 1 BTC-S — paid instantly to their wallet. Larger presale purchases unlock additional spins, with higher prize pools, including maximum rewards of 0.5 BTC.

What makes this meaningful is not just the reward system—it’s that it’s already working. All token distribution happens on-chain. During presale, rewards are paid on Solana, but every token is 1:1 redeemable on the native chain upon launch.

Together with Nova, the Casino builds a working reward economy before the first exchange listing even happens.

Fixed Supply, Flat Price, No Delayed Dumps

Bitcoin Solaris is capped at 21 million BTC-S. Across all presale phases, only 4.2 million tokens are available. Phase 9 is priced at $9 — with no dynamic pricing, no hidden discounts, and no bonus tiers. Everyone enters on the same terms.





The projected listing price of $20 creates a 150% upside from the current entry point — and that doesn’t account for mining rewards or growing demand from real usage. It’s a rare example of early-stage value backed by active mechanics — not future promises.

Crypto League featured Bitcoin Solaris recently and pointed to it as one of the only new entrants distributing real rewards and building for utility, not just speculation.

Audited, Verified, and Shipping Product

Bitcoin Solaris has passed a full smart contract audit by Cyberscope , with the Nova App logic independently audited by Freshcoins . The development team is fully KYC-verified , and every major roadmap item — from wallet upgrades to a testnet to full developer toolkit access—is actively in progress for 2025.

But the difference is this: Bitcoin Solaris is not waiting on a listing to start delivering. Token distribution is already happening through working systems. Users aren’t buying into theory—they’re stepping into an ecosystem where participation is already possible.

Early Entry Is Still Possible—But Not for Long

The BTC-S presale is still open. The token is still priced at $8. But this isn’t an endless opportunity. With $5 million already raised and growing momentum from mobile users and Casino participants, remaining allocation is narrowing fast.

The economics are clear. The upside is measurable. And unlike 99% of presale-stage projects, Bitcoin Solaris isn’t selling a whitepaper — it’s distributing tokens through live tools with working utility. just with better accessibility, clearer structure, and stronger foundations.





Website: https://bitcoinsolaris.com

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris,

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

