SILENT MUSHROOMS: A Provocative Texas Crime Thriller with a Disabled—And Deeply Flawed—Lead

Charleston, SC, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A riveting new Texas-based crime thriller launches from Palmetto Publishing, featuring political scandals, government corruption, and a man with a deeply flawed past caught in the crossfire.

Silent Mushrooms stars Tomas Peapers, a man diagnosed with nonverbal Asperger’s whose voyeuristic tendencies have frequently put him on the wrong side of the law. When a savage crime takes place—the brutal murder of three women in their home—Peapers is the perfect scapegoat for hiding secrets the powerful want buried, and the judge sentences him to death row.

But when Texas Ranger Jackie Morris returns from an assignment in Costa Rica after losing the love of her life, she soon comes across the Peapers case—and red flags begin to flare. Now in a new role as Chief of Detectives for Harris County and battling overwhelming grief, Morris is asked by Houston mayor Sandy Waters to look deeper into the case. As she does, she uncovers corruption at the highest levels of government. As the humanitarian organization and legal advocacy group the Justice Project works to release Peapers, Morris may have another chance to track down the real killer—if the pair can find a way to communicate.

Following a trail of lies and debauchery from Texas to Costa Rica, the two will soon be pitted against political giants, corporate collusion, and dark plans for the state they call home. Silent Mushrooms is the unfolding story of a conspiracy more sinister than its characters imagine, a bleak and gritty psychological drama featuring a damaged hero working side-by-side with a morally compromised protagonist.

This book by author Gerald Thompson is a thriller made for fans who aren’t afraid of the dark corners of the human soul. Blending courtroom drama, political intrigue, and a relentless pursuit of justice, it is a story about how hope comes from unlikely places—a powerful meditation on redemption and human complexity in the face of corruption.

About the Author:

Gerald Thompson is the author of the novels Silent Mushrooms and BARU, and he is an executive producer of the 2025 feature film Daisy. He was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the 1970s, later attending Western Michigan University, then building a successful business in Houston, Texas. He writes believing that everyone has a story to tell. Gerald is currently working on his third title, The Ryders, a contemporary western rodeo for fans of Hatfields and McCoys-style conflicts.

