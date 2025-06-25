Dr. Anosh Ahmed Announces Major Expansion of COVID Testing Contracts Across U.S. and International Markets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed announces an expansion of his COVID-19 testing services, with new COVID testing contracts now secured and under negotiation across the United States and in key international markets. The initiative comes as global demand continues for reliable testing solutions, especially in underserved regions and high-traffic infrastructure hubs.



Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Building on prior successes, Anosh Ahmed COVID testing operations have already delivered measurable results in major cities. In Chicago, Dr. Ahmed’s team provided critical access to COVID testing for frontline workers and vulnerable communities. In Houston, the Anosh Ahmed Houston COVID testing project earned formal recognition from Mayor Sylvester Turner for providing efficient and compliant services during a vital stage of the pandemic response. The Houston coverage can be viewed here: KHOU article .

The expanded Anosh Ahmed COVID testing efforts will now serve multiple sectors, including:

State and municipal governments

Large corporate entities and institutions

International COVID testing partnerships with global health organizations

Critical transit points, such as ports, airports, and refugee centers

Dr. Ahmed’s model prioritizes speed and scalability while maintaining strict COVID compliance at every level. A key element of these operations is the commitment to fraud prevention in testing—an area Dr. Ahmed has prioritized after observing gaps and risks across the healthcare sector.

“All our work is backed by rigorous auditing, transparent reporting, and unwavering compliance with regulatory standards,” said Dr. Ahmed. “Given the public trust involved in COVID testing contracts, our goal is to deliver services with full integrity and accountability.”

Amid ongoing pandemic concerns and the emergence of new variants, Dr. Ahmed remains dedicated to helping communities access accurate, trusted testing solutions. His leadership continues to set a high standard for ethical COVID-19 response in both U.S. and international markets.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a Chicago-based physician, entrepreneur, and healthcare leader known for managing ethical and compliant COVID-19 testing programs in the U.S. and abroad. His work focuses on COVID compliance, fraud prevention in testing, and delivering trusted healthcare services through proven operational excellence.



Media Contact:



Meghan Trump

Dr. Anosh Ahmed

312-588-8000

info@anoshahmed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a7bdb7d-46fc-4f53-9936-c4599a37af07