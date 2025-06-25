OPKO Health to Participate in the 3rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Symposium

MIAMI, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) today announced its participation in the 3rd Annual Piper Sandler Obesity Symposium being held virtually on June 26, 2025. Management will be participating in a fireside discussion moderated by Edward Tentoff, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Analyst. Investors can register for the symposium by contacting their Piper Sandler representative.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

