Ethereum (ETH) Based Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Over $2 Million in Presale, Gaining Huge Support from Early Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that flips the script on what meme coins are actually capable of, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has launched its own Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 chain. Most meme tokens just lean on hype and ride existing networks, but LILPEPE’s doing something way more solid—it’s laying down its own tech to support the space it came from. This new Layer-2 network is designed from the ground up for meme communities, aiming to fix the usual headaches like crazy gas fees, slow transactions, and security concerns that have haunted Ethereum-based meme projects for years.

Instead of riding trends, LILPEPE’s diving head-first into shaping them. By launching its own chain, it’s giving meme coins a serious upgrade—making space for faster, cheaper, and safer projects to thrive without losing their viral energy. It’s not just a step forward for LILPEPE; it’s a whole new lane for the meme coin space.

This Layer-2 network isn’t just about making transactions faster; it’s about creating an affordable, purpose-built foundation for meme coins, where developers and communities can launch, build, and grow without being charged high fees. The LILPEPE chain provides zero trading taxes, sniper bot protection, and near-instant finality—features that genuinely matter when you're building or participating in fast-moving, meme-driven markets.

Due to its EVM-compatible architecture, the network will support seamless use of existing tools, wallets, and dApps. It’s a practical, well-thought-out setup that gives meme culture the technical support it’s always needed, turning viral potential into something with real staying power.

Purpose-Built for Meme Utility

LILPEPE isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride the hype; it's actually the main utility token behind its own Layer-2 chain, built straight-up for meme projects and communities. Instead of depending on big chains like Solana or BNB Smart Chain, LILPEPE is doing its own thing, building out a full-on setup where meme creators actually have the tools and space to build, launch, and grow on their own turf.

One of the standout features is a launchpad designed to give new meme tokens a legitimate space to launch—free from rug pulls and sniper bots. On top of that, the chain is rolling out staking, DAO-based governance, and plans to bring NFTs into the mix. This isn’t just about pumping hype—it’s about giving meme projects a real shot at sticking around. The team’s taking all the right steps to make that happen. They’re locking up liquidity to prevent rug pulls and putting serious anti-bot measures in place so things stay fair, especially during launches. That kind of security-first approach makes it easier for people to get involved without second-guessing every move.

It’s clear they’re not just tossing out a token and hoping for the best—they’re actually building a chain that’s built to last and protect the people putting their money behind it.

Further, LILPEPE has a total supply capped at 100 billion tokens, with 26.5% set aside for the presale. That gives early supporters a legitimate shot at getting in early and riding the growth as things scale. The rest of the supply isn’t thrown around carelessly—it’s split up for stuff like chain reserves, staking rewards, and liquidity, all structured to keep the project steady as it grows. Instead of dumping a bunch of extra tokens into circulation and messing with the price, they’ve kept it balanced to actually help the project grow steadily.

Presale Momentum and What’s Coming Next

Little Pepe’s Layer-2 launch couldn’t have come at a better time—just as the presale is picking up major momentum. Across the first three stages, the project has already raised over $2 million, with more than 1.89 billion tokens sold out of the 2.25 billion allocated for Stage 3. That means over 84% of the current stage is already completed.

Tokens are now priced at $0.0012 in Stage 3, with the price set to rise to $0.0013 in Stage 4. This tiered pricing model not only rewards early participants with better entry points but also fuels steady demand as the project approaches its expected $0.003 listing price and upcoming CEX launches.

On top of that, a massive $777,000 giveaway has been kicked off to keep the buzz going. Ten people will win $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, and to improve the odds, participants can complete a few quick social tasks to stack up bonus entries. It’s a clean way to build hype while giving the community something real to aim for.

What’s next? The roadmap looks pretty solid. The team is getting ready for the mainnet rollout of the Layer-2 chain, and they’re already laying the foundation for a full-on ecosystem. That includes tools and dApps built with meme projects in mind, so creators and devs don’t have to keep bending their projects to fit other networks. It’s not just talk—they’re building something that actually works for the space they’re in.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Contact Details:

James Stephen

media@littlepepe.com

