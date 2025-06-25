HIMS Investors Have Opportunity to Join Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hims & Hers is the subject of an announcement by Novo Nordisk issued on June 23, 2025. According to Novo Nordisk, it is ending its relationship with the Company “due to concerns about their illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing.” According to the press release, “the FDA resolved the Wegovy® shortage based on its conclusion that Novo Nordisk is fully meeting current and projected nationwide demand for this medicine. In support of transitioning patients from knock-off compounded versions to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® through NovoCare® Pharmacy, Novo Nordisk began collaborating with telehealth companies. Over one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of ‘personalization’ and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk.” Based on this news, shares of Hims & Hers fell by more than 32.4% in afternoon trading on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

