22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market Research Report 2025: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is at the Forefront with Its Clinical-stage Therapy Zygel (ZYN002)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by several key factors. Advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA), have improved the accuracy of diagnosis and enabled earlier identification of the condition, leading to more timely interventions and better patient outcomes. Increased awareness and recognition of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome as one of the most common genetic disorders have also contributed to improved diagnosis and greater research investment.



The development of targeted therapies, such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' Zygel (ZYN002) for neuropsychiatric symptoms is further driving 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market growth by offering potential solutions to address the syndrome's complex symptoms. Additionally, the rising investment in rare disease research and the creation of multidisciplinary care models are improving patient care, fostering better long-term health outcomes, and stimulating demand for treatments. Together, these trends are fueling substantial growth in the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market, offering hope for more effective management and care of individuals affected by 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.



One of the significant drivers of the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market is the advancements in diagnostic technologies. The adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) has greatly improved the accuracy and speed of diagnosing 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Early and accurate diagnosis allows for timely interventions, which can significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling targeted treatments and personalized care. This growth in diagnostic capabilities has led to increased awareness, more patients seeking treatment, and a greater demand for effective therapies, thereby driving the overall market forward.



Despite the growth trajectory, several challenges continue to impact the global 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market. One of the most significant barriers is the lack of curative treatments for the syndrome. Currently, there are no definitive cures, and treatment mainly focuses on managing the symptoms, which can vary widely among individuals. This symptom-based approach can lead to long-term healthcare needs and higher overall treatment costs.



Additionally, the complexity of the syndrome, with its diverse manifestations affecting different organ systems, makes it difficult to develop a one-size-fits-all therapeutic solution. Another challenge is the limited awareness of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome among healthcare providers, which can result in delayed diagnosis and suboptimal care.



Despite improvements in diagnostic technologies, the condition is often misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, further delaying treatment. These factors contribute to the ongoing hurdles in advancing treatment accessibility and improving patient outcomes in the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market.



Leading players in the global 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market are significantly shaping the industry with their innovative research and therapeutic developments. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront with its clinical-stage therapy Zygel (ZYN002), a transdermal cannabidiol gel that targets neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with the syndrome. The company is conducting ongoing clinical trials, which offer hope for more effective symptom management.



As the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome market evolves, several emerging trends are significantly shaping its future. Advancements in genetic testing, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA), are enabling more accurate and earlier diagnoses, which facilitates timely interventions and boosts the demand for targeted therapies. These therapies represent a shift toward personalized and precision medicine, offering more tailored treatment options. Additionally, there is an increase in investment in rare disease research, fueling innovations in diagnostics, treatment options, and patient care.



Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers are accelerating progress in understanding the syndrome and developing comprehensive care solutions. Furthermore, the expansion of genetic screening programs, particularly newborn screening, is helping to identify 22q11.2 deletion syndrome earlier, leading to better outcomes through early intervention. These trends collectively point to a promising future for the 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome market, with advancements in diagnostics, personalized care, and treatment options driving growth and improved patient outcomes.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Epidemiology Analysis

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market, by Region, ($Million), 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market, by Country

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 U.K.

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.2.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia Pacific 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market, by Country

2.3.3.1.1 China

2.3.3.1.2 Japan

2.3.3.1.3 Rest-of- Asia Pacific

2.4 Rest of the World

2.4.1 Key Findings

2.4.2 Market Dynamics

2.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Development

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.5 Other Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.1.4 Key Personnel

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.1 Other Companies



4. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/894xs8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.