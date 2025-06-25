Reinventing Legal Transaction Management: Legatics Powers Data-Driven Firms

LONDON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legatics, the legal tech company transforming how legal transactions are run, announces the release of its latest whitepaper: The hidden value of legal transaction data. The whitepaper explores how law firms can turn the overlooked data in legal deals into a competitive advantage, driving smarter, faster, and more collaborative transactions and a vision for how firms can make use of increasing volumes of data in the future.

As legal operations grow increasingly complex, law firms are seeking tools that not only streamline deal execution but also surface insights from the process itself. In this new whitepaper, Legatics lays out how deal data – often buried in emails, spreadsheets, and static checklists – can be harnessed to improve efficiency, transparency, and decision-making.

Amid a wave of legal tech transformation, many firms still struggle to capitalize on the wealth of data generated throughout transactions. As David Cunningham, Chief Innovation Officer at Reed Smith, explains in the recent Lexis Nexis Legal Tech Trends 2025 report: “Firms have relied on lagging financial indicators to run and tune the business but will increasingly invest in a more complete set of data and leading, rather than lagging, business measures.”

Legatics meets this need head-on by capturing deal data and surfacing trends that help legal professionals refine strategy and increase efficiency across future matters.

“Deal management has the potential to generate fascinating data,” said Anthony Seale, CEO of Legatics. “We’re helping firms move toward a model where every transaction generates value not just for the matter at hand, but for the firm’s broader strategy.”

The insights in this whitepaper offer law firms a blueprint and future vision for using existing workflows to generate new value, without requiring a total overhaul of how deals get done.

