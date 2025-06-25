Taciturn Studios announces a new book from C. V. Wooster, Mrs. Orcutt’s Driveway, A Desert Widow's Triumph Over Bureaucracy

Los Angeles, CA , June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, historian, and humorist C. V. Wooster has announced the release of his latest nonfiction work, "Mrs. Orcutt’s Driveway." This compelling historical narrative delves into the remarkable true story of Margaret Orcutt, an elderly widow who stood her ground against California’s highway authorities and the federal government to reclaim the only road leading to her desert home.





In "Mrs. Orcutt’s Driveway," Wooster combines meticulous historical research with a gripping storytelling style to explore themes of land rights, bureaucratic overreach, and individual resilience. The book sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles of ordinary citizens who challenge the status quo and emerge victorious against formidable odds. This story is a true David vs. Goliath/Big Government story.

Margaret Orcutt’s battle began in 1964 when highway authorities, building a new interstate, attempted to seize her driveway, the sole access to her remote desert residence. Her fight quickly escalated, capturing the attention of state officials and eventually reaching the corridors of the White House and President Lyndon Johnson's desk. Through sheer determination and an unwavering belief in justice, Mrs. Orcutt managed to reclaim her property, setting a precedent for land rights advocacy.

"Margaret’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact one individual can have in the face of overwhelming adversity," says C. V. Wooster. "Her journey is not just about reclaiming a driveway; it’s about reclaiming dignity and asserting one’s rights against a system that often overlooks the little person."

