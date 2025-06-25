Dextoro Trading Wallet Launches Android App, Expanding Global Access to Crypto Trading

Miami, FL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dextoro, a next-generation decentralized crypto trading mobile app, today announced the official release of the Dextoro Trading Wallet app for Android. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver secure, gas-free, and user-friendly crypto trading to a global audience.





The newly launched Dextoro Android app features a user-first design, real-time trading data, and intuitive controls—making secure, gas-free crypto trading accessible to everyone, everywhere.





With support for both iOS and Android now complete, Dextoro broadens its reach to millions more users seeking a streamlined and accessible way to engage with digital assets. The Android app is immediately available for download at dextoro.com.

Simplified Crypto Trading, Now on Android

The Dextoro Trading Wallet provides a seamless, gas-free trading experience designed to remove the common barriers associated with decentralized finance. Users can onboard without seed phrases, bridges, or complex custodial setups. Built on the high-performance Solana blockchain, the app supports real-time analytics, portfolio tracking, and one-tap trade execution.

“Launching on Android is a key milestone in our effort to democratize crypto trading,” said Nick Nechanicky, CEO and founder of Dextoro. “We’re focused on building a user experience that makes trading digital assets as easy and secure as possible for everyone—regardless of technical background. With both mobile platforms supported, our goal is to onboard 10 million users by the end of 2025.”

The app’s modern interface is designed to support users at all levels—from first-time investors to seasoned traders—while eliminating technical friction and unnecessary complexity.

Strategic Growth and Technology Partnerships

Since its initial rollout, Dextoro has onboarded over 10,000 users with zero marketing spend, driven by strong user retention and word-of-mouth. Key technology partners—including Turnkey (non-custodial wallets), Birdeye (real-time feeds), and Radium and Meteora (execution protocols)—support a reliable and high-speed backend infrastructure.

“Our platform delivers performance and simplicity at scale,” said Vitaliy Tsiqulev, CTO of Dextoro. “Thanks to our partners and streamlined architecture, we’re able to offer something that wasn’t possible before—an intuitive, mobile-first platform with secure trade execution that just works.”

Julian Kushner, Investor and Board Member at Innovate Ventures, added, “Dextoro hits every mark for an early-stage disruptor. At Innovate Ventures, we look for bold ideas with clear market fit and scalable technology. Dextoro combines these elements to create a truly differentiated product.”

$DTR Token Integration and Ecosystem Momentum

The $DTR token is central to Dextoro’s self-sustaining ecosystem. Launched via a transparent bonding curve with no insider allocation, $DTR is now fully integrated into the app’s core operations. It supports trading fee coverage, platform rewards, and additional features through utility-based mechanics.

Twenty percent of the platform’s fees are allocated to a recurring $DTR buyback and burn mechanism, designed to create value and deflationary pressure over time. This flywheel structure enables sustainable growth while incentivizing token holders and active users.

Fiat Onramps and Payment Options

To maximize accessibility, Dextoro supports a wide range of fiat onramps. Users can purchase crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, major credit cards, and additional payment processors. Integration with Coinbase Pay, Venmo, and PayPal is planned in upcoming updates, expanding the reach of Dextoro’s tools to more jurisdictions and user demographics.

By combining fiat accessibility with zero gas fees and rapid execution, the platform makes it easier than ever for users to enter and operate within the crypto ecosystem.

Expansion Plans and Market Reach

Dextoro’s roadmap includes targeted marketing campaigns and creator partnerships across LATAM, SEA, and MENA regions. These initiatives aim to support regional onboarding and brand visibility while reinforcing Dextoro’s position as a user-focused platform within the broader DeFi movement.

The platform’s vision is to make decentralized trading simple, scalable, and sustainable for millions of users around the world.

Video launch announcement



Watch the official Android release video: https://youtu.be/745jQQdR3ow

Download the app



Visit dextoro.com to get started.



About Dextoro

Dextoro is a decentralized exchange platform delivering fast, gas-free, and secure crypto trading experiences. Built on the Solana blockchain and designed for simplicity and scale, the Dextoro Trading Wallet provides users with intuitive tools to manage digital assets and participate in decentralized finance. The platform is powered by the $DTR token, which fuels trading, rewards, and in-app ecosystem features.

