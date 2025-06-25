Insurance Agent Colleen McHugh of Nor Cal Pacific Insurance Services Shares Insights as Wildfire Insurance Coverage Expert in HelloNation

REDDING, Cali., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does wildfire insurance cover in California? That’s the question many property owners in high-risk fire zones are asking, and it’s one Colleen McHugh of Nor Cal Pacific Insurance Services in Redding addresses in HelloNation . In the feature, McHugh outlines a critical misunderstanding: assuming that wildfire damage is automatically included in all standard home or commercial insurance policies. She explains that in today’s regulatory environment, especially in areas like California’s wildland-urban interface, this assumption can be dangerously outdated.

The article highlights how standard insurers are increasingly excluding or limiting fire coverage through sublimits or specific endorsements. These limitations often go unnoticed until it’s too late, as they’re embedded within technical policy language or added during renewals without clear explanation. McHugh emphasizes the importance of understanding the declarations page and urges clients to reevaluate coverage regularly based on current wildfire maps and evolving underwriting standards. The dynamic nature of the fire insurance market, she notes, demands a proactive rather than reactive approach from property owners.

The full article, titled What Most People Get Wrong About Wildfire Insurance , offers actionable guidance on navigating the shifting landscape of fire-related risk and insurance in California.

