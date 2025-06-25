ESO’s Auto-Generated Narrative Feature Returns 35,700 Hours to EMS Professionals in First Month

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced significant adoption and time-savings as a result of its new Auto-Generated Narrative feature . Launched in May 2025, the AI-powered documentation saved over 35,700 hours for EMS professionals within its first month of general availability. Over 1,670 EMS agencies have adopted the feature since May—resulting in up to 80% reduction in total documentation time.

ESO's first generation Auto-Generated Narrative feature, included for existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) customers, transforms the traditionally time-consuming patient care report process by generating comprehensive narrative summaries from data captured in patient records from various sources, including speech to text, while maintaining the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. Additionally, ESO’s EHR longitudinal record feature connects patient records across an individual's medical history and hospital visits, importing medications, allergies and demographics from previous healthcare encounters.

"Our approach to AI is fundamentally about empowerment," said John Basmadjian, chief product and technology officer at ESO. "We developed our Auto-Generated Narrative with patients and providers in mind, ensuring it enables the expertise of EMS professionals while maintaining the highest standards of clinical accuracy and professional responsibility. This technology addresses real-world challenges our customers face daily—giving them more time for patient care while ensuring complete, consistent documentation."

The feature maintains NEMSIS compliance and includes built-in safeguards that require provider review and approval before finalizing any narrative. Healthcare professionals retain complete control throughout the process, with the ability to edit, augment, modify or regenerate content as needed. The feature is intentionally designed to be entirely optional, giving EMS organizations the option to implement this capability based on their preferences and internal policies.

"The amount of time our team spends on documentation and reporting has decreased significantly—with crews now reducing their documentation time by 20 minutes per report," said Jeff Sadtler, chief at West County Fire and EMS. "But what's most important is that our field crews maintain complete control and responsibility over their documentation. They're not just accepting what the AI generates, they're using it as a foundation to supplement, creating accurate, comprehensive reports that truly reflect the care delivered to our patients."

The Auto-Generated Narrative feature represents ESO's continued commitment to innovation with purpose. It accompanies other recent enhancements to ESO’s EHR platform, such as longitudinal record keeping, which enables EMS agencies to access vital patient data before, during and after care for a more holistic view of the patient’s long-term health.

ESO's Auto-Generated Narrative feature is now accessible across its EHR platforms, including native iOS, Windows mobile and web applications, and can be activated organization-wide through administrative settings. For more information on ESO, visit www.eso.com .

About ESO

ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s global emergency response ecosystem, spanning across dispatch centers, EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and governmental offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) , the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) , the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; Logis by ESO Dispatch and Billing solutions; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository . For more information, visit www.eso.com .