From Woodward's to London Drugs: The Watch Repair Shop That Time Couldn't Stop

Burnaby, B.C., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When the final Hudson's Bay store locked its doors, it could have ended an era for Chris and Lyndell Skews. Instead, it opened the door to new possibilities.

For 46 years, On Time Service Corp has been the steady heartbeat inside some of Canada's most iconic department stores — first Woodward's, then Eaton's, and most recently Hudson's Bay. While retail giants have risen and fallen around them, this Burnaby-based family business has kept ticking, one precious timepiece at a time.

Now, those memories have found a new home. As of June 10, On Time Service Corp is operating in 18 London Drugs locations across Western Canada, bringing their full spectrum of services — from complete technical overhauls and jewellery restoration to battery replacements and link adjustments — to communities that have been searching for trusted repair services.

"We've watched retail giants come and go, but what never changes is people's connection to their most precious pieces — the wedding ring that needs sizing, the grandfather's watch that stopped working. London Drugs understands that,” says Chris Skews, co-owner of On Time Service Corp. “They've served Canadian families for 80 years, just like we have for over 40. We know that watches and jewellery aren't just functional pieces — they're personal statements, and this partnership lets us help people express themselves while keeping their treasured items in perfect condition.”

The partnership couldn't have come at a more crucial time. As Hudson's Bay faced bankruptcy, On Time Service Corp was determined to serve its loyal customers despite uncertainty. More importantly, they were committed to keeping their skilled technicians — who collectively bring over 200 years of combined experience — employed and doing what they do best.

"Hudson's Bay was such a wonderful partner over the years, and we were committed to serving our customers until the very last day,” says Lyndell Skews, co-owner of On Time. “Now, with London Drugs, we get to continue that same level of service with another family business that truly understands our values. What means the most to me is seeing our skilled team continue doing what they're passionate about — taking care of the pieces that mean everything to people."

London Drugs’ Vice President of Technology Solutions Nick Curalli saw a promising fit for the partnership. “As London Drugs celebrates its 80th year in business, it is an honour to partner with On Time Service Corp — a family-owned Canadian company with a long history of providing an exceptional level of service to customers,” says Curalli. “We look forward to working closely with Chris and Lyndell and the team in this next chapter for their business.”

For Candice Johnston, Director of Operations, who has built her career alongside the Skews family over the past 20 years, managing this transition has been both challenging and rewarding. "When everything started changing, I kept thinking about our customers who depend on us and our incredible staff who make it all happen," she reflects. "We needed to find a way to take care of everyone while we figured out our next steps. When we met with London Drugs, it just felt right — they really understand what we're all about."

Johnston has been orchestrating the intricate transition of staff, inventory, and systems to the new London Drugs locations, coordinating closely with teams from both companies. "In all my years here, this feels like one of those transformative moments," she says. "I'm genuinely excited to see what we can build together in this new chapter."

Beyond their London Drugs locations, On Time Service Corp is also launching a web application at ontimeservice.com this month that will extend their services to customers across Canada — including those who don't live near physical locations and areas where London Drugs doesn't yet have stores. The innovative platform addresses a gap they've long recognized in underserved markets. “We kept hearing from people in smaller communities or those who had a broken watch sitting in a drawer for 20 years," explains Chris Skews. "They wanted our services but couldn't access them. Our new web app changes everything."

The innovative platform offers instant quotes, including shipping, integrated secure payment, pre-paid FedEx shipping labels, and insured return delivery — making professional watch and jewellery repair accessible to every Canadian, regardless of location.

From battery replacements to complete movement overhauls, from simple jewellery repairs to complex restoration of century-old heirlooms, On Time Service Corp brings the same meticulous attention to detail whether you're dropping off your items at a London Drugs counter or shipping from a remote community.

We're grateful for every partnership that brought us to this moment," says Lyndell Skews, reflecting on their journey from Woodward's to London Drugs. "London Drugs is allowing us to grow in ways we're really excited about.”

While Hudson's Bay has closed its doors for the final time, On Time Service Corp welcomes both returning and first-time customers at their new London Drugs locations. The transition has been seamless — the same trusted craftspeople, the same attention to detail, just in an even better retail environment. "Every watch tells time," Chris Skews reflects, "but more importantly, every watch tells a story. Our job is to make sure those stories keep going."

The new London Drugs locations represent the beginning of an expanded partnership, with additional On Time Service Corp counters expected to open throughout 2025. All current locations and the new web application can be found at www.ontimeservice.com.

About On Time Service Corp

On Time Service Corp. has been Canada's trusted watch and jewellery repair company since 1979, serving more than half a million Canadians and handling thousands of repairs each year. Specializing in expert-level watch and jewellery repairs, the company handles everything from family heirlooms to everyday timepieces with care and precision. All repairs are performed by certified in-house technicians in Burnaby, B.C., who bring more than 200 years of combined experience to every piece.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells throughout Canada through its online store, www.londondrugs.com and has 80 London Drugs locations in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers customers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9,000 people with pharmacy and healthcare services at the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.