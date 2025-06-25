Energy-focused M&A lawyer joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Houston

Houston, TX, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright continues its strategic investment in the world’s energy capital with the addition of Thomas Verity, a Houston-based, energy-focused corporate, M&A and securities partner joining from Latham & Watkins.

With extensive experience navigating complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, Thomas brings proven energy and infrastructure sector experience at a pivotal moment for Houston's energy market. His transactional practice also includes advising multinational corporations, private equity sponsors, financial advisors and special committees of boards of directors through corporate finance transactions as well as general corporate and securities matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“Thomas has built an impressive transactional practice based on a deep understanding of the US energy market. Combined with his experience in private equity and capital markets, Thomas is a well-rounded corporate lawyer who strategically aligns with our firm’s long-term vision for our global business practice and our Houston office.”

Licensed to practice in Texas, Thomas also has significant experience in de-SPAC, spin-off and carve-out transactions, along with proficiency in MLPs, IPOs and equity and debt offerings — capabilities that are increasingly critical as energy companies focus on scale and operational efficiency.

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“The energy sector has experienced pronounced growth even as it continues to navigate evolving market conditions amidst US regulatory changes and the global push for clean-energy solutions. Thomas’s distinct knowledge of energy M&A is a significant strategic advantage for our firm, as we broaden our resources and deepen our investment in one of the world’s global energy centers.”

With his significant experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors, Thomas will contribute to growing the firm’s robust energy practice. With more than 1,300 energy lawyers across all practice areas, Norton Rose Fulbright was recognized as one of Law360’s “Energy Practice Groups of the Year” in 2025. The global energy team has closed more than 580 transactions valued at US$275 billion over the last five years.

Thomas, who earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas and law degree from The University of Texas School of Law, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is among the world’s most reputable firms, especially when it comes to energy matters. The firm’s track record of success in transactions and litigation is unparalleled in Houston, so my clients will benefit from its full-service capabilities across legal disciplines.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate, M&A and securities team is part of its broader business practice group. Globally, the firm has gained more than 40 new partners in its business practice group this year through either promotion or lateral addition.

Norton Rose Fulbright

