McPhy Energy: Judicial reorganization and offers - Update

Foussemagne (France), June 25, 2025 – 5.45 p.m. CEST

McPhy Energy (“McPhy”) announces that, during the hearing on June 24, 2025, the Belfort Commercial Court (the “Court”) reviewed the offers submitted as part of the judicial reorganization process1. The deliberation has been set for July 8, 2025.

Whether or not an offer is adopted by the Court, it is anticipated that the judicial reorganization opened against McPhy will be converted into judicial liquidation to allow the liquidation of the assets and activities not transferred. The conversion decision will likely be taken at the same time as the judgment on the offers.

It is recalled that the judicial liquidation of McPhy will result in the delisting of its shares2 and, given the anticipated level of realization of the assets compared to the Company's liabilities3, that the value of the McPhy shares is likely to be nil and no reimbursement to the shareholders will be made.

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

