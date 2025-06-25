GTA Landscaping Releases New Study on the ROI of Pool Installations in Ontario Homes

King, Ontario , June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTA Landscaping, a leading outdoor design and construction firm based in Toronto, has released a data-backed study exploring whether installing a swimming pool adds value to residential properties in Ontario. With changing market dynamics, rising construction costs, and evolving buyer preferences, the study aims to answer a common homeowner question: Is a pool worth it?





Provincial Comparison of Pool ROI in Canada (2025)

The study, titled “Do Pools Add Value in Ontario? The ROI of a Pool Installation in 2025,” takes a comprehensive look at the financial return of pool installations across Ontario’s real estate landscape. It evaluates cost-benefit data, resale insights, and regional trends, while also highlighting the non-monetary lifestyle value pools offer homeowners—especially in the post-pandemic era when outdoor living has become a top priority.

Key Findings Show Limited ROI—But Context Matters

GTA Landscaping’s research finds that, on average, pools in Ontario recoup about 30–60% of their installation costs at resale, depending on location, design, and property type. While pools may not guarantee a dollar-for-dollar return, homes with pools typically sell faster and attract a larger pool (no pun intended) of interested buyers—particularly in luxury neighborhoods and warmer microclimates like the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara, and parts of southwestern Ontario.

“Installing a pool should be seen as a lifestyle investment first, and a financial investment second,” the study notes. “Many buyers today prioritize amenities like pools as an extension of living space, especially with the rise of staycations and backyard-centric entertaining.”

Factors That Impact Pool ROI

The study outlines several key factors that influence the ROI of a pool installation in Ontario:

Location: Homes in upscale or family-oriented neighborhoods see higher returns.

Homes in upscale or family-oriented neighborhoods see higher returns. Pool Type: In-ground pools with high-end finishes outperform above-ground alternatives.

In-ground pools with high-end finishes outperform above-ground alternatives. Landscaping Integration: Pools that are part of a cohesive outdoor living space—featuring patios, cabanas, or kitchens—yield stronger returns.

Pools that are part of a cohesive outdoor living space—featuring patios, cabanas, or kitchens—yield stronger returns. Timing & Market Trends: ROI can fluctuate with buyer sentiment, interest rates, and seasonal real estate patterns.

Risks and Realities

Despite the appeal, the study cautions homeowners to be realistic. Pools require ongoing maintenance, and in colder climates like Ontario, their usability is often limited to 4–5 months a year. Additionally, not all buyers see pools as a benefit—some may view them as safety hazards or upkeep burdens.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all answer,” says the GTA Landscaping team. “We always advise clients to think about how long they plan to stay in the home and how much enjoyment they’ll get from the pool in the meantime.”

To read the full study, visit: Do Pools Add Value in Ontario?





Pool Types: Costs, Lifespan, ROI & Maintenance

About GTA Landscaping



GTA Landscaping is a full-service landscaping and outdoor construction company serving the Greater Toronto Area. With a focus on luxury outdoor living, the company specializes in pool installation, hardscaping, softscaping, and complete backyard transformations. Known for quality craftsmanship and sustainable design, GTA Landscaping helps homeowners bring their outdoor visions to life with precision and flair.

