Upwave Wins “Generative AI Innovation Award” at 8th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the “Generative AI Innovation Award” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. This prestigious awards series, conducted by Tech Breakthrough, honors the world’s top companies, technologies, and products shaping the artificial intelligence market landscape.

Selected out of over 5,000 nominations worldwide, Upwave was recognized for its pioneering use of Bayes, the company’s AI Agent that powers brand campaign analysis, optimization, and reporting. With this honor, Upwave joins a distinguished list of past and present winners, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, UiPath, Dell Technologies, and Glean.

Upwave is the only platform purpose-built to measure and optimize the impact of brand investment. Central to its expanding AI capabilities is Bayes, which automates complex analyses and uncovers real-time optimization opportunities—eliminating the need for deep statistical expertise and enabling marketers to act quickly and confidently.

One standout innovation powered by Bayes is Upwave’s AI Campaign Insights Reports—the first practical application of generative AI in advertising measurement. By leveraging large language models (LLMs), these reports automatically generate clear, data-rich slide decks designed to help improve brand performance. Since launching in Q1 2024, more than 3,000 reports have been downloaded, giving advertisers, agencies, and media partners instant access to insights that drive smarter, faster, and more effective campaign decisions.

“Winning the Generative AI Innovation Award is an important milestone for Upwave and a strong endorsement of our mission to reinvent brand measurement, powered by advanced AI. It reflects the work our team has done to move beyond traditional brand lift—toward more scalable, and impactful, Brand Outcomes measurement,” said George London, CTO, Upwave.

About Upwave

Upwave is the Brand Outcomes Measurement Platform. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave brings science to top-of-funnel, providing real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision, and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Upwave

upwave@jmacpr.com