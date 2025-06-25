Press release – Paris, June 25, 2025, at 18:00 CEST

Danone further invests in gut health and next-generation biotic research with the acquisition of The Akkermansia Company

Danone today announces the acquisition of The Akkermansia Company (TAC), a Belgian company with nearly 20 years of history and science, specializing in biotics.

In 2004, using state-of-the-art technology, scientists at TAC discovered and developed a biotic strain, Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™. They clinically demonstrated its power to reinforce the gut barrier, reduce inflammation, and counteract metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Expanding deeper into gut health is a key facet of Danone’s Renew strategy, as it doubles down on science and innovation, and as consumer interest in healthy products continues to rise.

About Danone

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.4 billion in sales in 2024. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “believe”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology or by using future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

