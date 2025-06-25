OnTerra Systems Announces Availability of Consulting & Migration Services For The Pending Discontinuation of Free, Basic Bing Maps for Enterprise Accounts on June 30, 2025

As a long-time Bing Maps reseller & Microsoft partner, OnTerra Systems can provide licensing guidance, affordable paid Bing Maps licenses & help Bing Maps for Enterprise customers transition from a free to an affordable paid Bing Maps account

DENVER, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a provider of web mapping products, services & licenses, today announced the availability of consulting & migration services in support of Microsoft’s pending deactivation of free Bing Maps for Enterprise accounts on June 30, 2025 – and the full deactivation of all Bing Maps for Enterprise accounts by June of 2028.

Per previous Microsoft announcements that all free (“Basic”) Bing Maps for Enterprise accounts will be deactivated on June 30, 2025, which is days away, those using the free, basic version of Bing Maps for Enterprise must act by June 30, 2025, to avoid service disruption.

A Bing Maps for Enterprise license can be purchased directly through Microsoft – or through OnTerra Systems – a Microsoft mapping reseller. OnTerra Systems offers affordable Bing Maps for Enterprise licenses at low starting price points.

OnTerra Systems can provide consulting, migration services, and help Bing Maps for Enterprise customers with free, basic accounts transition to a paid account. Long-term planning to migrate mapping applications off Bing Maps for Enterprise before the entire platform is deactivated in 2028 is recommended as well.

OnTerra Systems’ Free To Paid Bing Maps for Enterprise Services:

A Simple, 3-step Process

OnTerra Systems can help organizations & developers migrate from the free version of Bing Maps for Enterprise to the paid version. The three steps in a free-to-paid account Bing Maps for Enterprise migration include:

Purchase a Bing Maps for Enterprise key by visiting: https://www.onterrasystems.com/bing-maps-licensing Swap Bing Maps for Enterprise key in existing applications to bridge the gap after June 30, 2025 Migrate Bing Maps code to other mapping technologies by June 30, 2025. OnTerra Systems can provide consulting and development to migrate Bing Maps applications.



For more information, please download the OnTerra Systems free Bing Maps Migration guide: https://www.onterrasystems.com/free-bing-maps-migration-guide

OnTerra Systems Offers Cost-effective Starting Price Points For Paid Bing Maps for Enterprise Licenses

OnTerra Systems offers affordable paid licenses for Bing Maps for Enterprise – and at low entry price points. Starting price points for a Bing Maps for Enterprise paid license purchased through OnTerra Systems start at $999.

“Developers and organizations using the free, basic Bing Maps for Enterprise license must transition to a paid license by June 30, 2025 – or face disruption to their products or services built on Bing Maps for Enterprise,” noted Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems CEO. “The team at OnTerra Systems is standing by to help users switch to the paid version of Bing Maps for Enterprise keys – and we offer some of the most cost-effective starting price points on the market today. Once we’ve bridged the gap, then OnTerra’s team of experts can assist in planning the migration off Bing Maps before June 30, 2028 – when Bing Maps for Enterprise is fully retired by Microsoft.”

Visit https://www.onterrasystems.com/consulting-development/ for more information on OnTerra Systems’ consulting & professional development services.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include powerful, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, basic and advanced route optimization APIs, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com