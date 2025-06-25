Sarens Announces Strategic Relocation to Southeast Houston

Houston, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sarens, a global leader in crane rental services, heavy lifting, and engineered transport, has announced its plans to relocate its Houston operations from the city’s northern sector to the southeast. The new location is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of this year.

“We want to position ourselves where we can better serve our clients and meet the growing demand for reliable, flexible crane rental and heavy lifting solutions,” says Danielle Allen, Operations Support Manager at Sarens. “We’re aligning our presence with the needs of our customer base and, at the same time, opening the door to increased operational efficiency, faster response times, and stronger local partnerships. We’re entering a part of Houston where the heartbeat of the industries we serve is strongest.”

While Sarens has long operated out of North Houston, the company recognized that its current facility is surrounded by an area with minimal demand for taxi rentals, the primary type of service Sarens provides. In contrast, Southeast Houston is home to construction, infrastructure development, and industrial activity, making it a significantly more relevant environment for the company’s service portfolio. With better access to major transportation routes and key project zones, including growing renewable energy installations and ongoing construction efforts that require reliable heavy lifting, the new site puts Sarens right at the center of demand.

Clients can now expect an even quicker turnaround for short-term and long-term rentals, whether they need a crane for a day or for several months. “Our proximity to active construction zones will allow us to mobilize equipment faster,” states Sarens Country Manager Gerrit van Doornik. “The new facility will continue to support small-scale jobs and larger, engineered lift operations. This is how we ensure full-service capabilities across the board.”



Besides improving logistics and customer response time, the move is also expected to support Sarens’ workforce strategy. Being closer to the types of projects that require skilled crane operators and technicians means Sarens can better attract, retain, and transition talent within its organization. Employees working on plant sites, for instance, can seamlessly move between crane operations and field-based project work.

Since its official launch in 1955, Sarens has always been committed to adding value to stakeholders. This dedication stems from its core values. As a proudly family-owned firm, Sarens ensures hands-on leadership and personal investment in the company’s long-term vision. Family members occupy key roles within the organization, offering strategic oversight and day-to-day involvement. This enables Sarens to move quickly, operate flexibly, and maintain a high level of accountability across all projects.

Sarens is uniquely positioned in the industry thanks to its simplified structure, which eliminates the bureaucratic layers common in larger corporate models. Clients have direct access to decision-makers, which speeds up the resolution of issues and creates a more collaborative working relationship.

The company also supports clean and renewable energy initiatives. With specialized services dedicated to wind turbine lifting, transport, and maintenance, Sarens plays an active role in advancing the transition to sustainable energy solutions. These services are becoming more relevant in Texas and across North America as renewable infrastructure continues to expand.

In addition, Sarens values inclusion, forward-thinking leadership, and diversity in a traditionally male-dominated field. Leadership figures like Allen bring fresh perspectives to operations and emphasize a broader view of what effective project delivery looks like. Her career journey, from an early passion for music to a management role in oil and gas, and eventually into the heavy lift and construction segment, reflects a commitment to pushing boundaries and learning operations from the ground up.

Allen’s decision to take a step back in title to understand the business firsthand exemplifies the kind of fearless leadership that Sarens cultivates. “You aren’t aware of your boundaries until you push them,” she notes. This ethos continues to guide her approach to operations and people management. As someone who’s faced resistance, uncomfortable conversations, and skepticism throughout her career, Allen believes leading by example is key. “Regardless of what industry you are in, you will face challenges, so be relentless,” she states.

As Sarens prepares to make Southeast Houston its new home base for operations, it showcases its renewed commitment to delivering fast, high-quality, and accessible crane and heavy lifting services at the center of one of the country’s most vital industrial corridors. Planting deeper roots in an area that aligns with its operational strengths and client needs positions it to continue growing as a trusted partner in construction, renewable energy, and engineered transport.

