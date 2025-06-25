Why Are Property Inspections Getting More Expensive? Scott Turner of Elite Home and Commercial Property Inspections Explains in HelloNation.

NEWARK, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is driving the rise in home and commercial inspection costs? Scott Turner of Elite Home and Commercial Property Inspections addresses this common question in a feature published in HelloNation , offering a detailed look into the underlying factors behind pricing shifts and what both buyers and sellers can do to manage the process more effectively.

Tuner explains that a key driver of increased inspection costs is the growing number of properties entering the market with years of deferred maintenance. Many homes and commercial buildings have undergone makeshift repairs or have issues that were never properly addressed. This leads to longer inspections, more comprehensive documentation, and additional time spent educating buyers on what they’re acquiring. These expanded duties naturally result in higher inspection fees.

The article highlights the value of a proactive approach. Tuner encourages property owners to work with licensed contractors for repairs, maintain detailed documentation, and present properties in sound condition. This not only reduces inspection complexity but can also help keep costs under control. Additionally, Tuner emphasizes the importance of hiring certified, insured inspectors with relevant experience, particularly for complex commercial evaluations.

Choosing a thorough inspection over a cheap alternative can make a significant difference in the quality of a real estate transaction. Tuner’s insights in Why Home and Commercial Inspection Costs Are Increasing—and What You Can Do About It make clear that a well-prepared property and a qualified inspector lead to better outcomes for everyone involved.

