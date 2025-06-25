Minimally Invasive Dentistry: Dr. Hugh Hawkins of Dr. Hugh's Dental Shares How Technology Is Transforming Patient Care in HelloNation

LITTLETON, N.H., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why is minimally invasive dentistry gaining widespread adoption, and how is it changing patient outcomes? Dr. Hugh Hawkins of Dr. Hugh's Dental addresses these questions in a recent HelloNation article that explores how technological advances are reshaping the way dental treatments are performed—making them more precise, less painful, and often anesthesia-free.

Dr. Hawkins highlights the role of AI-guided dental implants as one of the most impactful developments. These surgical guides enable precise placement, reduce trauma to surrounding tissues, and lead to shorter recovery times. Patients benefit from faster procedures with more predictable results. Laser technologies are another transformative tool, particularly in procedures like frenectomies and gum sculpting, where comfort and healing are significantly improved.

The article also discusses innovations like LANAP and LAPIP protocols, which are offering less invasive options for periodontal care and implant maintenance. These treatments preserve healthy tissue while reducing post-operative discomfort. Dr. Hawkins emphasizes the importance of 3D imaging, which allows dentists to create accurate digital models for planning everything from bite alignment to restorations with unmatched accuracy.

In Why Minimally Invasive Dentistry Is Changing Everything , Dr. Hawkins underscores that this shift is not just about convenience—it is fundamentally improving how dentistry supports patient health, offering better outcomes with fewer risks and greater comfort.

