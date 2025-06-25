Roofing Contractor Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC Shares Insights on What to Ask Before Hiring a Roofing Contractor in HelloNation

BOAZ, Ala., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should I ask before hiring a roofing contractor? This is a critical question for homeowners facing roof repairs or replacements, and one that Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC addresses in a new expert feature in HelloNation . With experience serving the Boaz, Alabama area, Lightsey emphasizes the importance of doing due diligence before choosing a professional for one of the most vital parts of any home.

The article explains how asking about a contractor’s license and insurance helps verify qualifications and ensures homeowners are protected during the project. It also recommends checking the contractor’s familiarity with specific roofing types, such as asphalt shingles or metal roofs, and obtaining clear written estimates that outline costs, materials, project timeline, and warranties. Lightsey stresses the need for good communication throughout the process, including knowing who will be managing the job on-site. Asking about warranty coverage and seeking references from previous clients are also key to making a confident and informed decision.

These recommendations can help homeowners avoid unexpected problems and safeguard their investment by selecting a contractor who is transparent, skilled, and accountable. Read the full article, What should I ask before hiring a roofing contractor? , in HelloNation.

