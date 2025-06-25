HVAC Contractor Jack Gibbons of Action Heating and Cooling LLC Shares Insights on What Seasonal Maintenance an HVAC System Needs in HelloNation

WICHITA, Kan., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What seasonal maintenance does an HVAC system need? For homeowners in Wichita, Kansas, HVAC expert Jack Gibbons of Action Heating and Cooling LLC provides practical, safety-focused advice in a new HelloNation feature on preparing home systems for changing weather. As outdoor temperatures shift, Gibbons outlines the importance of early maintenance for HVAC and plumbing systems to prevent malfunctions and optimize performance.

The article explains that routine HVAC maintenance includes inspecting refrigerant levels, tightening electrical connections, lubricating parts, and calibrating thermostats. Summer maintenance supports air conditioning efficiency, while winter upkeep ensures dependable heating. Gibbons recommends regular air filter replacements and coil cleaning to promote indoor air quality and reduce energy costs. Plumbing checks are equally vital. Homeowners are advised to flush water heaters annually and protect exposed pipes from freezing with insulation or heat tape. Additional seasonal tasks include inspecting for leaks, testing sump pumps and valves, and confirming that drainage systems are working properly.

By staying proactive with regular inspections, homeowners can avoid emergency repairs and extend the lifespan of critical systems. Preventative care not only enhances comfort but also safeguards property and reduces long-term maintenance costs. Learn more in the full article, What seasonal maintenance does an HVAC system need? , in HelloNation.

